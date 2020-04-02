The Dairy Ingredients Industry: Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges & Key Players, 2018-2027

DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dairy Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dairy Ingredients market accounted for $49.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $103.33 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing consumption of convenience food, rise in health consciousness, multifunctionality of dairy ingredients and an increase in R&D activates related to innovative solutions using dairy ingredients. However, health risks associated with whey protein is restricting market growth.



On the basis of form, the dry form of all types of dairy ingredients is preferred by food manufacturers, owing to the ease in transportation in comparison to the liquid form. Even the cold storage cost for the dry form is lesser, which further reduces the final cost of the product. Dried format of dairy ingredients also has a longer shelf life and is easy to handle, thereby increasing the demand for dry ingredients among the manufacturers.

By Geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period; due to the rise in population and inclination toward the healthy lifestyle among the people in the Asia Pacific has created the demand for functional and fortified foods in the region. Also, development in the economies and increase in disposable income has led the consumers to invest in health-related products and services. These factors have been driving the dairy ingredients market in the region.



Some of the key players in global Dairy Ingredients market are Groupe Lactalis, Fonterra Co, Operative Group, Batory Foods, Kerry Group, FrieslandCampina, Epi Ingredients, Ingredia SA, Arla Foods, Hoogwegt Group, Glanbia, PLC, AMCO Proteins, Dairy Farmers of America, Cayuga Dairy Ingredients, Murray Goulburn Co-operative, Volac International Ltd., Saputo Inc., Kanegrade Ltd, and Valio.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Livestock

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cows

5.3 Other Livestock

5.3.1 Goats

5.3.2 Buffaloes

5.3.3 Camels

5.3.4 Sheep



6 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Milk Powder

6.2.1 Whole Milk Powder

6.2.2 Skimmed Milk Powder

6.2.3 Buttermilk Powder

6.2.4 Cream Powder

6.2.5 Fat-filled Powder

6.2.6 Rolled Dried Powder

6.3 Permeate Powder/Dried Permeate

6.4 Lactose & Its Derivatives

6.5 Proteins

6.5.1 Milk Protein Isolates

6.5.2 Milk Protein Hydrolysates

6.5.3 Milk Protein Concentrates

6.6 Whey Ingredients

6.6.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

6.6.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

6.6.3 Sweet Whey Powder

6.6.4 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

6.7 Dairy Blenders & Replacers

6.8 Casein & Caseinates

6.9 Milk Fat Concentrates

6.10 Other Types

6.10.1 Dairy Protein Fractions

6.10.2 Milk and Whey Peptides

6.10.3 Colostrums

6.10.4 Yogurt and Cream



7 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid

7.3 Dry



8 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Whey Based

8.3 Milk-Based



9 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Production Method

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Membrane Separation

9.2.1 Ultrafiltration

9.2.2 Nanofiltration

9.2.3 Reverse Osmosis

9.3 Traditional Method



10 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Origin

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Synthetic

10.3 Conventional



11 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Sales Channel

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Distribution Channel

11.3 Direct Channel



12 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Functionality

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Colour, Flavour, and Texture

12.3 Solubility and Heat Stability

12.4 Emulsification, Foaming, and Thickening

12.5 Gelation



13 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Dairy Products

13.2.1 Recombinant Milk

13.3 Frozen Desserts

13.4 Bakery & Confectionery

13.4.1 Ice-Cream

13.4.2 Chocolate

13.5 Infant Formulas

13.6 Sports Nutrition Products

13.7 Paediatrics

13.8 Health Foods

13.9 Medical Nutrition

13.10 Other Applications

13.10.1 Dairy Beverages

13.10.2 Convenience Food



14 Global Dairy Ingredients Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.2 UK

14.3.3 Italy

14.3.4 France

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.6 Rest of Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.4.1 Japan

14.4.2 China

14.4.3 India

14.4.4 Australia

14.4.5 New Zealand

14.4.6 South Korea

14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

14.5 South America

14.5.1 Argentina

14.5.2 Brazil

14.5.3 Chile

14.5.4 Rest of South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa

14.6.1 Saudi Arabia

14.6.2 UAE

14.6.3 Qatar

14.6.4 South Africa

14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



15 Key Developments

15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.3 New Product Launch

15.4 Expansions

15.5 Other Key Strategies



16 Company Profiling

16.1 Groupe Lactalis

16.2 Fonterra Co-Operative Group

16.3 Batory Foods

16.4 Kerry Group

16.5 FrieslandCampina

16.6 Epi Ingredients

16.7 Ingredia S.A.

16.8 Arla Foods

16.9 Hoogwegt Group

16.10 Glanbia PLC

16.11 AMCO Proteins

16.12 Dairy Farmers of America

16.13 Cayuga Dairy Ingredients

16.14 Murray Goulburn Co-operative

16.15 Volac International Ltd.

16.16 Saputo Inc.

16.17 Kanegrade Ltd.

16.18 Valio



