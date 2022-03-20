Dairy Queen is treating customers to free ice cream. Here’s how to get a cone

Diary Queen is treating ice cream lovers to a cool, creamy treat with the return of Free Cone Day.

Customers can enjoy a small vanilla cone at no cost at participating restaurants nationwide on Monday, March 21, the company announced Friday.

The free cones, filled with Dairy Queen’s iconic soft-serve swirl, are limited to one per customer and will be available all day while supplies last.

The popular giveaway is back after a brief hiatus in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, KMSP reported. Dairy Queen also canceled last year’s event, citing concerns about the long line of customers it would attract.

“Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind,” the company said in a statement posted on its Facebook page at the time. “We look forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022 and celebrating our fans in a sweet way.”

McClatchy News reached out to Dairy Queen on Friday, March 18, and was awaiting a response.

Find your closest Dairy Queen here.