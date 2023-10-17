Daisha Butler sentenced to life in prison in 2021 Topeka shooting death of Nevaeh Martinez

Daisha C. Butler was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the July 2021 Topeka gunshot death of 17-year-old Nevaeh Martinez, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said.

Butler, 23, must serve at least 25 years in prison before she will become eligible for parole, he said.

Martinez, 17, was fatally shot in the back of the head in July 2021 in the 1100 block of S.W. Clay, Topeka police said.

A Shawnee County District Court jury in April convicted Butler of aggravated child endangerment and first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony, Kagay said.

Kansas law defines the latter crime as being homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony.

Butler was sentenced Monday to serve consecutive terms of life in prison on the murder conviction and seven months on the aggravated child endangerment conviction, Kagay said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He commended Deputy District Attorney Will Manly and the rest of the trial team for their work prosecuting the case, and Topeka poilce for their work investigating it.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Daisha Butler sentenced to life in prison in 2021 Topeka gunshot death