    Advertisement

    Daisy Coleman death: Activist from Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy dies aged 23

    Daisy Coleman, one of the teenagers who featured in Audrie & Daisy, a Netflix documentary about the alleged rape of three highschool girls, has died by suicide, the 23-year-olds mother told TMZ.

    Coleman's mother, Melinda, reportedly told the outlet that her daughter died on Tuesday night.

    The 23-year-old had previously featured in a 2016 documentary that followed her and her family's experiences of trauma following her alleged assault as a teenager.

    Coleman was allegedly raped while she was intoxicated and unconscious in her brother’s friend’s basement, while her friend, 13-year-old Paige Parkhurst, was raped in the next room.

    “She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her," her mother told TMZ.


    More follows…

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.