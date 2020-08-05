Daisy Coleman death: Activist from Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy dies aged 23

Daisy Coleman, one of the teenagers who featured in Audrie & Daisy, a Netflix documentary about the alleged rape of three highschool girls, has died by suicide, the 23-year-olds mother told TMZ.

Coleman's mother, Melinda, reportedly told the outlet that her daughter died on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old had previously featured in a 2016 documentary that followed her and her family's experiences of trauma following her alleged assault as a teenager.

Coleman was allegedly raped while she was intoxicated and unconscious in her brother’s friend’s basement, while her friend, 13-year-old Paige Parkhurst, was raped in the next room.

“She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to make make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her," her mother told TMZ.





More follows…