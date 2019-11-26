Daisy Ridley implies John Boyega was responsible for the real Star Wars script ending up on eBay

For those who theorized Daisy Ridley was to blame for a real Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script winding up on eBay, every word of what you just said was wrong.

Ridley appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday after director J.J. Abrams revealed that the film's actual script got out and was briefly put up for sale on eBay, blaming an unnamed actor who left it under their bed for someone cleaning their house to find; the studio intervened before the screenplay could actually be sold. While Abrams didn't name the actor responsible, fans immediately speculated it could have been Ridley or potentially Adam Driver.

But Ridley denied responsibility Tuesday, telling GMA, "It wasn't me."

The mystery of who it was may already be solved, as Ridley without naming names suggested her co-star John Boyega, who is set to appear on GMA Wednesday, is the suspect we're looking for.

"Now, I'm not going to throw the person under the bus who it is,” Ridley said. “But there is someone else potentially coming on the show this week who can answer the question as to who that was."

Abrams, presumably, had only one thing to say when he heard who was responsible: "traitor!"









.@RobinRoberts asked Daisy Ridley if she knows anything about #TheRiseOfSkywalker script @jjabrams says someone left under their bed that wound up on eBay. She says it's not her but there IS someone else who is potentially coming on @GMA this week who can answer that question! pic.twitter.com/wQN5kaUUCY — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 26, 2019

