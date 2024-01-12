On Dajuan Harris, Kansas hoops’ improvement... and is KU football school? | KU Q&A

It’s been an eventful week for Jayhawks fans.

There’s been some good news — star running back Devin Neal announced he will return for his senior season.

And some not-so-good, like the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks losing to UCF after holding a 16-point lead in the first half (the team will seek some redemption Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse against No. 9 Oklahoma).

With that, let’s get to another Kansas Jayhawks Q&A!

What’s up with Dajuan Harris? How does he get back on track? — @NickSpringer29

The biggest thing for Harris is that he needs to take care of the ball: he’s logged a career-worst 27.3 turnover rate thus far this season. Last season, that number was 20.

He needs to find and shoot from his sweet spots on the floor, as he’s also down in multiple efficiency metrics.

Finally, KU needs an aggressive Harris. Kansas’ ceiling is so much higher when he’s unafraid to take 3-pointers or aggressively drive to the rim.

What is KU bball better at now than they were at the start of the season? Does KU have a shot at any Bama decommits or transfers after the Saban retirement? — @JAndrew_Cochran

KU’s defense and rebounding have improved overall.

The Jayhawks’ defense has always been a strong point on this team, but they’ve looked great in different games over the last few weeks. They’ve also improved on the rebounding end thanks to forward KJ Adams’ work on the boards the last few weeks.

As for KU picking up Alabama decommits or transfers? I doubt it, but never say never.

When is Johnny going to get a chance to start? He deserves it. — @joeyygrimes

A couple more games like the ones he’s had lately, and it will be hard for KU coach Bill Self to start Elmarko Jackson over Furphy.

Furphy has looked more comfortable with each passing game, and good things tend to happen when he’s on the court.

I understand why Self starts Jackson — his ceiling is high and he’s a better defender. But if KU’s overall guard play continues to falter, I could see Furphy taking Jackson’s spot eventually.

How worried should KU fans be with Hunter’s bruised knee? — @TheJayhawk4ever

Right now, I don’t think fans should worry. Self downplayed it after the game, saying it’s something KU needs to monitor. I wouldn’t be too concerned unless it becomes more than a bruise.

Will the pain ever stop, Shreyas? — @Evan859435944

Yes, probably when KU basketball wins yet another Big 12 title. Or if the Jayhawks defeat Oklahoma on Saturday. I’ll let you decide, haha.

R we a football school? — @JayhawkTalk

I know you’re asking in jest, but who could have imagined joking about something like this even a year ago? The hype and excitement Lance Leipold and his staff have built around this program is nuts. KU fans are talking about making the college football playoffs next year — how wild is that?

The answer: KU is a basketball and a football school, and that’s a testament to AD Travis Goff and Leipold building something out of a program that had been in the gutter.