Dak Prescott praised fans who threw trash at referees after playoff loss

Dak Prescott walks off the field after a loss against the San Francisco 49ers. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers after a chaotic final sequence.

After the game, Cowboys fans threw trash onto the field as players and referees exited the stadium.

Dak Prescott was initially not pleased but was more understanding after learning the true intention.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were knocked out of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday.

Heading into the game's final play, the Cowboys trailed 23-17, needing a touchdown to win. Prescott scrambled upfield to set Dallas up for one last throw to the end zone, but after a chaotic final sequence that saw a referee bump into Prescott and his offensive line, the Cowboys failed to snap the ball in time to stop the clock.

As the Cowboys and referees walked off the field, fans in the stadium threw trash onto the field.

After the game, Prescott was asked about the closing scene. Thinking that the trash had been thrown at Cowboys players, he took a somber, contemplative tone.

"I didn't see that. That's sad. You're talking about a team; you're talking about men that come out each and every day of their lives and give everything to this sport. Give everything to this game of football."

"For people to react that way when you're supposed to be a supporter, and with us through thick and thin, that's tough."

But after a reporter informed Prescott that the fans' vitriol appeared to be aimed at the referees rather than the Cowboys themselves, he dramatically changed his tone.

"Credit to them then," Prescott said. "Yeah, credit. Credit to them."

Later in the press conference, Prescott was given a chance to walk back his comments, and he turned down the opportunity. Instead, he doubled down on his criticism of the referees.

"If they weren't [throwing trash] at us, and the fans felt the same way as us, and that's what they were doing it for, then yeah. I guess that's why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody's upset with the way that this thing played out."

Regardless of who the Cowboys fans were throwing their trash at, and who thought their actions were justified, one thing is still certain: the Cowboys season is over.

