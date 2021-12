Axios

President Biden on Saturday honored his first wife and infant daughter who were killed in a 1972 car crash by visiting their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church, AP reports.The big picture: Biden visited the church with First Lady Jill Biden along with other family members like Ashley and Hunter Biden, per AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.His wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, died after their car collided w