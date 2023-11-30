Dakin Dairy Farms, East Manatee County staple, listed for sale after decades milking cows

Jerry Dakin is selling Dakin Dairy Farms in east Manatee County after more than two decades of operation.

Jerry Dakin is selling the Dakin Dairy Farm in East Manatee County, but the former Florida Farmer of the Year said he hopes to find a new owner who can continue the legacy of the popular milk brand.

Every day, Dakin and his staff manage a herd of more than 3,000 cows on his 350-acre farm and produce milk and milk products that can be purchased at stores across the state.

The farm is located east of an area where heavy development is anticipated in the coming years. But Dakin — who was named Florida Farmer of the Year in 2021 — said he aims to sell the herd, the production machinery, facilities, and the property as a working facility with hopes to keep the dairy farm in business.

"It's a massive facility, and it's set up to be around for a long time," he said. "It's not like I'm trying to have a firehouse sale or anything. I'm looking at how to transfer this to another generation and to keep agriculture in the community. I think our county needs it, and I'm going to do everything I can to keep it in agriculture."

Dairy cows are milked by machine at Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City.

Dakin is an advocate for local agriculture and is concerned that the loss of agricultural land could lead to increased reliance on foreign imports for food. He hopes a new owner can build upon the foundation he has built over the course of more than two decades of farming on his land.

In addition to the statewide Farmer of the Year award, he also has served on the Manatee County Farm Bureau board since 2001 and has been a member of the Manatee County Cattlemen’s Association since 2004. He was also inducted into the Manatee County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Last year, the farm experienced damage from Hurricane Ian, including the loss of hundreds of cows. But in the immediate aftermath, the dairy farm also became a hub for local farmers in East Manatee County in need of specialized supplies and equipment. The damage to the facilities has since been repaired.

Milk is bottled at Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City.

"I'm 55, and I still have a lot left in me, but I just enjoy the idea of watching it grow and get bigger," Dakin said. "There are a lot of great things that happened in my life out here, and I just want to see it transition to someone else. I feel like I've taken it about as far as I can take it, and I think somebody else could just do a better job at it. So that's kind of my thinking, to help somebody."

Although residential development is expected to continue booming in East Manatee County, much of it on former agricultural land, Dakin said he intends to remain in the community so he prefers to keep his property in the agriculture business.

"It means more to me to keep it for agriculture," Dakin said. "I'm going to be neighbors to it, I still have land here, so it's not like I want somebody who is going to sell it and leave it. I'm still going to be a part of the community."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Dakin Dairy Farms, East Manatee staple for decades, listed for sale