Dakota Access Avoids New Shutdown Order From Federal Court

(Bloomberg) -- A federal district court won’t force the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down while federal regulators conduct a new environmental analysis.

The oil project -- at the center of a years-long battle between oil companies and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe -- may remain in service even though it lacks a valid federal easement for a water crossing in North Dakota, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Friday. The pipeline’s easement was scrapped in an earlier court ruling for inadequate environmental review.

The ruling, which may be appealed, is a relief for operator Energy Transfer LP, which has faced an unending stream of legal threats to Dakota Access since 2016. It’s also seen as a rare victory for the pipeline industry as a whole, amid rising opposition from environmental watchdogs and activists over the past few years.

However, it’s a discouraging loss for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other Indigenous opponents of the pipeline -- already reeling after the Biden administration announced April 9 that it wouldn’t order a shutdown.

The Dakota Access pipeline, also used by drillers such as Continental Resources Inc., has been been shipping oil from North Dakota’s Bakken oil field to Illinois for four years.

High Bar

Judge James Boasberg determined the tribes hadn’t met the high bar for shutting down the pipeline under a legal standard set out by a federal appeals court last year.

“Whether framed in terms of likelihood or imminence, Plaintiffs have not made a successful showing of irreparable harm based on the threat of an oil spill at Lake Oahe,” the judge wrote, referring to the body of water the pipeline crosses near tribal land.

The Army Corps of Engineers has said it expects to finish a court-ordered environmental impact statement for the project in spring 2022.

Earthjustice lawyer Jan Hasselman, who represents Standing Rock, said the tribe will continue to press the Army Corps to closely review the project’s risks.

“The unacceptable risk of an oil spill, impacts to Tribal sovereignty and harm to drinking water supply must all be examined thoroughly in the months ahead as the U.S. Army Corps conducts its review of this pipeline,” he said in a statement Friday.

Energy Transfer reversed early losses and jumped as much as 2.7% following the news. The stock gained 1.7% as of 3:16 p.m. in New York. Phillips 66 Partners, which owns a minority stake in the project, surged as much as 7.9%.

Energy Transfer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The Army Corps referred questions to the Justice Department, which didn’t immediately respond.

