Dakota County man pleads no contest in 2014 hit-and-run that killed two men in western Wisconsin

Nov. 10—Six years after a hit-and-run crash that killed two men, officials from Polk County, Wis., gathered last year to announce the arrest of a Dakota County man.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Andrew Endres pleaded no contest to two felony charges of hit-and-run resulting in death. The Hampton man will be sentenced Jan. 18.

Endres was charged in October 2020 in connection with the crash that killed Richard Cobenais Jr. and Benjamin Juarez on County Road E, northeast of Balsam Lake, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2014.

Cobenais, 41, of Luck, Wisconsin, and Juarez, 28, of Frederic, Wisconsin, were at a house on County Road E/60th Street when they got into a fight that spilled into the road, officials said. A black Ford F-150 pickup truck approached from the north and struck both men, who were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Multiple pieces of the pickup truck and clear footprints in the snow were recovered from the scene, but for six years the case remained unsolved.

In January 2020, Polk County officials and St. Croix Tribal Office officials released a video about the case, featuring interviews with investigators and the victims' families, that was broadcast on social media and local TV stations. Eight months later, that video and a $5,000 reward led to a break in the case.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 28, 2020, received a call from a man who said his "soon-to-be ex-wife" had been intoxicated one night about six months earlier and revealed that Endres, a longtime friend of hers, "was the driver of the truck that struck and killed the Native Americans," according to the criminal complaint.

The woman reportedly said Endres "was intoxicated" and partying at his parents' cabin when "they ran out of beer," according to the complaint; he was driving to town to get more when he struck the two men, she said.

The caller said that the couple had argued about the amount of time she was spending with Endres. She explained that "Endres was having a hard time after seeing a recent story on KARE-11 about the hit-and-run accident," the complaint states. "(She) offered that as a reason why she had been spending so much time with Endres, adding that she was helping him through it." She also told him that Endres paid cash to have the damage to his pickup truck fixed, according to the complaint.

Investigators discovered that cellphone records showed Endres was in the area at the time of the fatal crash and that he owned a black 1997 Ford F-150 truck that he later sold.

On Oct. 13, 2020, when investigators found the truck in Crow Wing County, Minn., the new owner "voluntarily turned the truck over to law enforcement to do whatever was needed to assist in the investigation," the complaint states.

A man who was with Endres in the pickup truck on the night of the crash told investigators "that the impact to the truck was noticeable and described how the truck struck the subjects in a hard and distinct manner," the complaint states. "After arriving back at the cabin, Endres parked the truck in the garage. (The man) stated he went into the cabin and attempted to keep the other subjects at the cabin occupied while Endres tried to clean the truck off (with) bleach."

The next day, officers approached Endres at a meat market in Hampton. He initially told investigators that his vehicle didn't match the suspected vehicle, that he was not in the area on the date the men were killed and that "he always worked Saturdays." He also explained his friend was going through a "nasty" divorce and added: "I hate to tell you, I think you're going on a wild good chase," the complaint states.

Endres was arrested six days later in Hampton Township.

Endres' attorney, Kevin DeVore, said Tuesday he could not comment on the case.