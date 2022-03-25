Dakota Electric Ballots To Be Mailed In April

DAKOTA COUNTY, MN — Dakota Electric announced that ballots for its upcoming Board election will be mailed out April 11.

The Board's annual meeting is cancelled again this year due to COVID-19, the association said.

"As a member-owned cooperative," Board Chair Jerry Pittman said, "we hold an annual meeting

as a way to communicate with our members about the operation of the cooperative. This year, due to the fluid COVID situation, we decided to err on the side of caution and not hold a meeting."

Members will be able to vote at www.dakotaelectric.com using the code in their ballots or mailing the ballot to Survey and Mail Systems, the association said.

Members should not mail or drop off ballots to the Dakota Electric Association’s office, the association said. According to Dakota Electric, members have until April 28 at noon to vote.

All directors elected serve three year terms, according to the association.

Here are the candidates this year:

District 1 David Jones, Lakeville, incumbent Jeff Nelson, Lakeville Raj Rajan, Lakeville

District 2 Laura Lee Burger Apple Valley Terry Donnelly, Farmington Ruth Grendahl, Apple Valley Steven Lucas, Apple Valley Ray Yarwood, Apple Valley

District 3 Bill Holton, Apple Valley, incumbent Aaron R. Decker, Farmington Don Vasatka, Eagan

District 4 Stacy Miller, Eagan, incumbent Greg Oxley, Eagan



The election results will be posted at dakotaelectric.com on April 28, the association said.

This article originally appeared on the Apple Valley-Rosemount Patch