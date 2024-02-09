Dakota Johnson explains why The Office role was “worst time of my life”

Dakota Johnson has admitted that her brief role on The Office was the "worst time" of her life.

The actress, who will soon be seen on the big screen in Madame Web, had a small part in the sitcom's finale over a decade ago as 'Dakota'.

However, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, Johnson revealed that the appearance in The Office proved to be more of a commitment than anticipated.

NBC/Netflix

Related: The Office US boss reveals reason he won't reboot show

“That was honestly the worst time of my life," she told the host. "I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day.

"And I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the f**king show.”

Johnson further explained that the fact it was the final episode coupled with years of awkward dynamics between the long-running cast members made things more tricky for her as a newcomer.

Roy Rochlin - Getty Images

Related: The Office’s Rainn Wilson explains why he was “mostly unhappy” on hit show

“They were sad," she said. "And also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in like, ‘Hahaha, I’m so excited to be here,’ and no one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a f**k.

"And I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things," the star added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of Madame Web, Johnson admitted to Digital Spy that she never envisioned doing a superhero role.

"I never saw myself doing a superhero movie," she said, "but I really love the idea of a superhero being a young woman whose power was her mind and her intellect. I find that really powerful."

Madame Web is released in cinemas on February 14.





You Might Also Like