Dakota Johnson Joked About The Cannibalism Allegations Against Armie Hammer A Year After She Faced Intense Backlash For Defending Him

Sundance Film Festival kicked off yesterday in Park City and Dakota Johnson was among the first to take to the stage.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

At the opening night dinner on Thursday evening, Johnson was enlisted to honor her friend and collaborator, director Luca Guadagnino, with an international icon prize.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

As the first presenter of the night, the Fifty Shades Of Grey star took a moment to express gratitude for the festival and its attendees.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for IMDb

“I thought this was an intimate dinner,” she began jokingly. “I didn’t realize that there were going to be so many people back at Sundance — but thank God. It feels so good to be back in a room together celebrating independent cinema.”

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for IMDb

Shining a light on Guadagnino’s work, Dakota praised one of the director’s best loved films, Call Me By Your Name, which was released in 2017.

Contigo / Getty Images

Call Me By Your Name follows the short-lived coming-of-age romance between Elio and Oliver, played respectively by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer. It was received with great critical acclaim, taking home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2018, as well as nominations for Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet.

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Reflecting on its success, Johnson joked that Guadagnino tried to cast her in the part of the peach — which, if you haven’t seen the film, is a reference to a racy scene in which Chalamet’s Elio performs a sexual act on the fruit, which is later discovered by Oliver.

Frenesy Film Company / La Cinéfacture

“It was unfortunate. Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach but our schedules conflicted,” she said to laughs from the audience.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

She added: “Thank god, though, because then I would’ve been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Soon after the words left her mouth, the audience was shocked into mixed reactions — some laughed, others groaned, while many sat in silence.

Dakota Johnson jokes that she wasn’t cast in #CallMeByYourName: “Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.” 04:05 AM - 20 Jan 2023

The joke comes as a reference to the disturbing sexual abuse allegations that were leveled against Hammer in January 2021 after a string of leaked Instagram messages went viral.

Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

The DMs — which were believed, but not confirmed, to have been sent by the actor — detail graphic sexual fantasies including references to violence, rape, and cannibalism, and were apparently sent to a number of women. In one message, Hammer allegedly describes himself as “100% a cannibal.”

Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In March that year, it was also announced that the Los Angeles Police Department would be investigating allegations that Hammer “violently” raped and abused a woman in 2017.

Mega / GC Images

Hammer has vehemently denied all the claims and, as it currently stands, no formal charges have been brought against him.

Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

Following up her first joke, Johnson continued on the theme of allegations against Hammer with a nod to Guadagnino’s newest film, Bones and All , which also stars Chalamet and centers around a love affair between two young cannibals.

Franco Origlia / WireImage

“It’s been five years since [Call Me By Your Name] premiered here and Luca hasn’t stopped taking us to exciting places. Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” she said.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for IMDb

The Social Network in 2010, and Wounds in 2019. Despite making light of the allegations, Johnson has previously faced backlash for speaking out in defense of Hammer, who she worked alongside onin 2010, andin 2019.

Netflix / Hulu

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, Johnson said she felt “sad for the loss of great artists” like Hammer, Johnny Depp, and Shia LaBeouf, each of whom she has collaborated with in the past and have since been faced with abuse allegations

Luca Teuchmann / Getty Images

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” she said, referring to her former co-stars. “I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people.”

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

She finished by saying that that she finds “cancel culture” to be “such a fucking downer.”

Chris Council / Getty Images for Audi

“Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in,” she said of the film industry. “But, yeah, cancel culture is such a fucking downer. I hate that term.”

Chris Council / Getty Images for Audi

More on this