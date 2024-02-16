Dakota Prairie school counselor charged with sex crimes against minors

Feb. 15—NELSON COUNTY — A Dakota Prairie school counselor who's been on administrative leave since late November has been formally charged with three felony crimes involving students at the school.

The crimes Brendon Thomas Parsley, 47, is accused of allegedly occurred in 2008 and 2014 to 2015. Two different girls were involved, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Parsley is charged with three Class C felonies: solicitation of a minor, luring minors by computer and sexual assault. The solicitation charge involves a minor under the age of 15; the other charges involve a minor between 15 and 17. Each crime has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On Nov. 27, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office contacted the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation for assistance with an investigation regarding misconduct and sexual assault allegations, the statement said.

An unnamed woman was interviewed on Dec. 1. She attended Dakota Prairie School as a junior during the 2014-2015 academic year and, during that time, sought counseling from Parsley, the statement said.

The counseling turned into "flirty stuff," the woman told law enforcement. This included Parsley standing close to her, blowing on her ear and holding her on his lap, according to the statement. Parsley's physical contact allegedly escalated when he met with the girl, then 17, outside of school grounds.

The girl's mother found Facebook messages between her daughter and Parsley that were extremely inappropriate and sexual in nature, the statement said. During a meeting with the girl's mother and the Dakota Prairie superintendent, Parsley allegedly admitted to speaking with the girl over Facebook and deleting their messages.

The mother, who spoke with law enforcement in December 2023, confirmed her daughter's recollection of this meeting.

Also in December, law enforcement interviewed a second unnamed woman who said she attended Dakota Prairie School from 2007 to 2010. She sought counseling from Parsley in 2008, during her sophomore year. Parsley allegedly touched her in an inappropriate manner and made inappropriate comments.

At one point, over the phone, Parsley allegedly told her they couldn't tell anyone about what was going on, "because it would ruin our lives."

The woman said that, even after high school, Parsley would continue texting her. He'd allegedly threaten to hurt or kill himself if she didn't answer, and would call her "screaming and crying," saying he was sorry for his actions.

The woman said Parsley manipulated her and wrecked many years of her life, documents say.

A warrant was issued for Parsley's arrest on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Parsley had not been arrested as of late Thursday afternoon, Feb. 15, but is scheduled for a bond hearing at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.