S. Dakota senator: Punishment followed exchange on vaccines

4
AMANCAI BIRABEN
·1 min read

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments said Thursday that her legislative punishment followed an exchange she had with a legislative aide about vaccinations.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature's research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. The senator, who is part of a right-wing group of Statehouse Republicans, has opposed vaccination requirements in schools.

The Republican-controlled Legislature in recent years has seen separate proposals to limit requirements for both the COVID-19 vaccine and childhood vaccines. Frye-Mueller said she did not bring up the COVID-19 vaccine during her exchange with the aide.

Childhood vaccines have long been celebrated as public health success stories, but vaccination rates among kindergarteners have dropped nationwide in recent years. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that decreased confidence in vaccines is a likely contributor, as well as disruptions to routine health care during the pandemic.

Falling vaccination rates open the door to outbreaks of diseases once thought to be in the rearview mirror, experts say.

Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, who presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday, has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.

The Senate Republican leader, Sen. Casey Crabtree, said Thursday the episode involved a personnel issue and more information would be released in the future.

Recommended Stories

  • No jail time for former Glendale officer who repeatedly used stun gun on handcuffed man

    A former Glendale police officer who was charged with aggravated assault after using a stun gun on a handcuffed man in 2017 was fined $100.

  • Rapid City Senator Julie Frye-Mueller stripped of committee assignments

    Sen. Julie-Mueller was stripped of her two committee assignments Wednesday during the Senate session.

  • Opinion: Proposal 3 passed, but Michigan Democrats must repeal 1931 abortion law

    We thought Michigan's 1931 abortion ban was irrelevant for 49 years. Democrats should repeal it because anti-abortion groups won't stop fighting to revive it.

  • A Man In Illinois Has Been Arrested In Connection With A Fire At A Planned Parenthood Clinic

    "The damage to the health center is extensive, and we are estimating it cost over $1M to rebuild," Planned Parenthood of Illinois said.View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. watchdog should step up oversight of crypto auditors, say Democratic senators

    U.S. Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden are calling on the country's accounting watchdog to increase oversight of firms that audit cryptocurrency companies in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. In a letter to the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) made public on Thursday, Warren and Wyden questioned the agency, which oversees registered public accounting firms around the world, as to why auditing firms working with FTX failed to identify corporate mismanagement and the lack of internal controls that federal prosecutors have alleged.

  • BuzzFeed is the latest publisher to embrace AI-generated content

    In a Thursday morning internal memo acquired by the Wall Street Journal, Buzzfeed Chief Executive Jonah Peretti announced plans to embrace AI in both editorial and business operations.

  • mRNA vaccine cannot transfer through meat consumption

    Articles and social media posts claim people can inadvertently receive messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines by eating meat from inoculated farm animals. This is false; experts say that is not how mRNA vaccines work, and there are no such shots approved for livestock in the US."The mRNA vaccines are being injected into livestock and companion animals," says an article published January 13, 2023. "That means, if you consume the vaccinated animal, the mRNA vaccine enters your body."The claims are attribut

  • U.S. CDC still looking at potential stroke risk from Pfizer bivalent COVID shot

    New data from one U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) database shows a possible stroke risk link for older adults who received an updated Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot, but the signal is weaker than what the agency had flagged earlier in January, health officials said on Thursday. U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials said they had not detected a link between the shots and strokes in two other safety monitoring databases. The new data was presented at a meeting of outside experts that advise the FDA on vaccine policy.

  • Memphis police chief: Officers were ‘directly responsible’ for physical abuse of Tyre Nichols

    Memphis, Tenn., Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said Wednesday that five Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were “directly responsible” for the treatment of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after a traffic stop. Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for reckless driving, according to the department, when he attempted to flee the scene…

  • WSJ Opinion: Debt-Ceiling Madness

    Wonder Land: Joe Biden says House Republicans are ‘fiscally demented.’ There must be a word for the mega-trillions he’s spent in two years. Images: AFP/Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Drug company and doctor sue over abortion pill access, in test cases of federal power

    In lawsuits that could impact abortion access nationwide, the drug manufacturer GenBioPro and a doctor in North Carolina on Wednesday filed separate federal complaints seeking to strike down state restrictions on the abortion drug mifepristone. GenBioPro, which manufactures the pill, filed its complaint in West Virginia, naming as defendants a county prosecutor and the state attorney general, Patrick Morrisey, who said in a statement that his state's law was "clearly constitutional." Both GenBioPro and the suit filed in North Carolina by Dr. Amy Bryant argue that their state's restrictions on the abortion pill are at odds with rules set by the Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency tasked by law to determine drug access and safety.

  • South Dakota lawmakers push for 2 bills banning 'lewd' school events as reaction to SDSU drag show

    If passed, the bill would prohibit events like a recent drag show held at South Dakota State University from ever occurring again.

  • House Republicans Pressure AT&T Over Decision on Far-Right News Network

    One side says "censorship," while other says it's "what's right for business."

  • AP source: Buffalo Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado

    The Buffalo Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Salgado just completed his sixth season with Buffalo, and his first coaching safeties. Salgado’s firing comes days after the Bills’ season ended Sunday with a 27-10 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round of the playoffs.

  • First-term Democrats urge Congress to hold classified briefing on mass shootings

    A group of first-term Democratic lawmakers is lobbying House leaders to hold a classified briefing from the FBI on mass shootings in the U.S. following recent massacres in California. Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D-Fla.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to both Republican and Democratic House leaders on Wednesday requesting the…

  • 5 things home inspectors wish you knew before buying a home

    A house that appears newly renovated does not necessarily have up-to-date systems, experts warned.

  • Citizen journalist's lawsuit heard by federal appeals court

    An online citizen journalist from Texas asked federal appeals court judges Wednesday to revive her lawsuit against authorities who her arrested for seeking and obtaining nonpublic information from police — a case that has drawn attention from national media organizations and free speech advocates. A state judge dismissed the criminal case against Priscilla Villarreal in 2018, saying the law used to arrested her in 2017 was deemed unconstitutionally vague, according to court briefs. Villarreal, known online as "La Gordiloca," then filed a lawsuit against the city of Laredo, Webb County and the police officers and prosecutors involved in her arrest.

  • Federal Prosecutors Drop Charges against Afghan Military Vet Accused of Crossing Southern Border Illegally

    Authorities have dropped the charges against a former Afghanistan soldier and American ally, Abdul Wasi Safi, who was accused of illegally crossing the border.

  • U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. authorities encountered a daily average of just 115 migrants from those countries over a week-long period ending on Jan. 24, down from an average 3,367 in the week to Dec. 11, a 97% drop, DHS said on Wednesday. The department attributed the decrease to the expansion of a public health order known as Title 42, which was first implemented by Republican former President Donald Trump to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as expanded legal pathways to enter the United States.

  • Florida crowd questions, criticizes DeSantis appointees

    Christopher Rufo and Jason "Eddie" Speir, new members of New College of Florida’s board of trustees, met with students, faculty, staff and community members on Jan. 25, for the first time since their appointment.