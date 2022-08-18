Dakota Steele sentenced on child abuse charge

Aug. 18—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man faces serving one to five years in prison after being sentenced on a charge of child neglect creating a risk of serious bodily injury or death.

Dakota Steele, 21, of Athens was indicted by the June 2021 Mercer County Grand Jury on a charge of child abuse resulting in serious injury. He was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020 after his then 6-month-old son was found unresponsive on Sept. 11 that same year and taken to Princeton Community Hospital, according to Detective-Lieutenant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Sommers said in his criminal complaint that he consulted the child's medical provider and was told that he was "in a serious medical condition and has sustained neurological injury due to non-accidental trauma."

The child was transferred to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. Carla Bragg with Child Protective Services and Sommers interviewed the parents on Sept. 15, 2020, according to the criminal complaint. From the timeline detailing the child's condition, Dakota Steele was the only person with him "approximately 45 minutes prior to being taken to the hospital," according to the criminal complaint.

Steele told investigators that he found his son unresponsive, but failed to act, Sommers said in the complaint. It was not until about 45 minutes later that the mother found the child "in an unresponsive state" and had him taken to the hospital.

In West Virginia, child abuse resulting in serious injury is a felony carrying a possible term of two to 10 years in prison.

Steele was sentenced Monday before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. He had previously pleaded guilty to charge of child neglect creating a risk of serious bodily injury or death, according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office.

In April, Steele was scheduled for a plea hearing, but did not appear in court. His attorney, Ward Morgan, informed the court that his client had been arrested in Danridge, Tenn. on traffic violation charges including felony fleeing. The court issued a detainer, which meant that Steele would have remained jailed in Tennessee even if he had posted bond so he could be extradited back to West Virginia.

Steele was remanded after the sentencing hearing to the Southern Regional Jail.

