Dakota Wesleyan launching new nursing program in Rapid City

Nov. 28—RAPID CITY — The need for nurses in South Dakota is as high as ever, and a new program from Dakota Wesleyan University is aiming to help alleviate that problem.

Leaders with the school announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that it will expand its nursing program to a site in Rapid City beginning in August of 2024. The expansion was approved by the South Dakota Board of Nursing three months ago and by the university's board of trustees in October.

"There is a large need, not only nationally but also in South Dakota, and it's a growing need," Penny Tilton, director of nursing for Dakota Wesleyan University, told the Mitchell Republic. "We obviously have our (programs) in the eastern part of the state but we feel we need to help out in this part of the state also."

The Rapid City program will be offered for an associate of science degree and will require no LPN license for enrolling students. The program will be offered year-round over the course of 24 months, and graduates will earn a two-year RN degree at the end of the program and a passing score on the required state licensing exam.

Dan Kittle, president of Dakota Wesleyan University, said the program will address a need, one that the four-year liberal arts college in Mitchell is well-suited to handle given its long-established nursing program that dates to the early 1900s.

"From my perspective, when you evaluate new programs — is there a need? This checks that box. Do we have the capacity and expertise to deliver in that area? And we certainly do," Kittle said. "And the other is if there are other potential students that are interested in the perspective program, and this situation checks all of those boxes."

Tilton said the interest from prospective students is relatively widespread. She has seen that interest at high school career fairs and in the popularity of the school's nursing program at the Mitchell campus, which offers students a bachelor of science degree in the discipline.

Nursing is seen by students as an in-demand career, the need for which has only continued to grow as the Baby Boomer generation continues to age and require more medical and long-term care in life.

"At career fairs we've seen that interest, and there's always an interest in health care in general, and we hope that we will fill that need in the students' eyes, as well," Tilton said.

Kittle said that interest, coupled with the reputation of Dakota Wesleyan traditionally turning out talented nursing students into the health care world, makes this most recent expansion an exciting one.

"We're building on a long tradition and history of educating nurses since the early 1900s, and in building on the strength of those program — a lot of how the momentum builds is through word of mouth, and potential partners like Monument and Black Hills Surgical know of nursing graduates from our program, so I think they are eager and willing to support the start of this program. Those are the reasons we're optimistic," Kittle said.

Students may enter the new program at any point in their career, whether they have healthcare experience or not. That should make the program appealing to all types of students of most any age. Potential students can enroll in the program right out of high school. Other students may be older and looking for a career change.

The Rapid City-based program should appeal to both of those types and beyond.

"This program, with it being a 24-month program, will not only be attractive to traditional students, but to non-traditional students as well," Tilton said.

Dakota Wesleyan has already hired its first faculty member for the new program. Devin Constant, a graduate of the nursing program at Dakota Wesleyan is the first instructor tapped to head up classrooms at the program.

The program has not yet settled on a permanent home for the program in Rapid City, but the school is developing a partnership relationship with Monument Health and the Rapid City Surgical Hospital, among others. Tilton expects permanent facilities will be secured in the near future.

The program will be able to accommodate 24 students, and outreach finding the first class of students will be ongoing as the program ramps up to speed over the next nine months.

Kittle said that the new program reaffirms the school's commitment to its strategic plan.

"Seeing this come to fruition was one of the goals of our strategic plan, and that's exciting to see it be realized in meaningful ways," Kittle said. "It calls us to help our students find lives of meaning and purpose. I can't imagine a better fit than nursing to realize that vision."

Tilton said support for the program in Rapid City has been strong, and faculty and staff are excited to get down to the work of producing more nurses to fill those important roles in health care.

"I can say that everybody has been super-supportive of this journey, and that's everybody from the South Dakota Board of Nursing to everyone in Rapid City. Everyone is behind the program," Tilton said.

The success of the new program could also be a lead-in to further expansion for programs beyond the Mitchell school campus, and beyond nursing itself. Dakota Wesleyan is always looking for ways to serve its students as well as communities in South Dakota and beyond, Kittle said.

"I hope there are more opportunities out here in Rapid City, and starting with the nursing program makes sense, because there's a need and we have the ability and capacity to meet that need. I hope it can then inspire other conversations in ways in which Dakota Wesleyan can meaningfully engage within Rapid City," Kittle said. "I hope there are ways we can offer similar programs out in Rapid City, and just based on the connections and networks and partnerships, I can see that unfolding naturally over a period of time."