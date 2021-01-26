How the Dakotas are successfully rolling out COVID vaccines - and 2 major lessons for larger states

Patricia Kelly Yeo
California COVID Vaccine Rollout Six Flags
At a mass vaccination site set up in a California Six Flags, a nurse administers the COVID vaccine. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

  • North Dakota and South Dakota are two of the states doing the best job at distributing coronavirus vaccines.

  • Despite an uneven nationwide rollout, they've excelled due to centralized storage and vaccination sites.

  • Flexibility and collaboration between health systems has been key to getting approximately 80% of delivered vaccines into arms.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

North Dakota and South Dakota are among the US states doing the best job of rolling out coronavirus vaccines, and their experience could provide valuable lessons as the rest of the country struggles to catch up.

North Dakota has administered 87% of the vaccines that it's received, and South Dakota has used 77%, according to the latest US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination data. The lackluster US vaccination campaign has meant that nationally just over half of the vaccine doses delivered have actually been used.

Since the beginning, the US's vaccine rollout has been beset by a lack of preparation, little federal guidance or assistance, and supply chain and logistical issues. President Joe Biden had pledged to overhaul the vaccine rollout by creating more federally-run vaccination sites and to ramp up vaccine supply by invoking the Defense Production Act.

In the US, two major choke points persisted in the early days of vaccine rollout, according to Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. The supply of vaccine was limited and unpredictable, and there was little advanced planning at vaccination sites, he said.

"They assumed it would be like a flu vaccination campaign, but it turned out to be much more complicated due to vaccine handling and record keeping," Schaffner said.

According to Jesse Breidenbach, the executive director of pharmacy at Sanford Health, the largest health system across the Dakotas, the region has excelled for two major reasons: flexibility and collaboration between public health departments and major healthcare providers.

And like West Virginia, which opted out of a federal partnership with CVS Health and Walgreens to vaccinate nursing home residents, the Dakotas have largely foregone distribution through national firms, choosing to work with local pharmacies and partners.

It's important to note that both North Dakota and South Dakota have small populations and are served by a handful of healthcare systems, making collaboration easier. Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health, for example, was able to dispatch a fleet of 180 vans to get the Pfizer vaccine to rural healthcare workers in December, as Insider's Shelby Livingston reported.

Sanford Health courier van
Sioux Falls, SD-based Sanford Health's courier vans will carry COVID-19 vaccines to remote hospitals in the rural Midwest. Sanford Health

The US's patchwork rollout efforts have led to uneven vaccination across state lines

State and local officials nationwide initially wondered how to prioritize high-risk groups and essential workers, and worried about people jumping the line to get vaccinated. Despite planning, setbacks have abounded, leading to instances of wasted vaccines in California, largely unfounded fears of jumping the line in New York, and Eventbrite-based vaccinations in Florida shutting out the tech-illiterate.

In recent weeks, more populous states like Florida and New York have started to scrap stricter adherence to the CDC's phased approach to rollouts.

Read more: Here's what you need to know about Joe Biden's plan to get to 100 million vaccines in 100 days

Collaboration and communication between state and private health officials have helped the Dakotas "keep moving"

Collaboration was easier in South Dakota's early vaccination process, because the state has just three major healthcare systems, Breidenbach of Sanford Health said.

As one of the three major health systems in the state along with Avera and Monument, Sanford worked with the South Dakota state health department on an ongoing basis.

"It's because of partnerships at the city level, and at the state level we're able to cut through the red tape I think so much more effectively than a lot of states are. We just get it done," Dr. David Basel of Avera Health told Dakota News Now.

In the early days of the vaccination effort, when South Dakota was prioritizing healthcare workers, Breidenbach said teams with each system were able to reach out to the state and let officials know who hadn't been vaccinated.

Centralized provider and patient information systems have smoothed out both states' rollout issues

Although Sanford's rollout efforts have differed in North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, where the health system also operates, Breidenbach said North Dakota's state health department had been particularly clear in giving Sanford the information and go-ahead to "keep moving" in vaccinations once frontline health workers had received their shots

According to a spokesperson for the North Dakota Department of Health, the state maintains an email list for all COVID vaccine providers, keeping them in the loop about incoming vaccine shipments. Vaccine providers receive weekly update emails.

Vastly different from the patchwork distribution centers in larger states, North Dakota also has a single state warehouse to store and handle COVID vaccines. North Dakota was also able to distribute vaccines to primary care providers and other smaller healthcare sites, not just hospitals and healthcare systems, chief communications officer Nicole Peske said.

Breidenbach of Sanford Health similarly believes its electronic medical record has been helpful, because having patient information on hand has helped Sanford identify and reach out to its high-risk patients about getting a COVID-19 shot.

Where can larger states learn from the Dakotas?

Breidenbach said he doesn't want to give advice to other health systems, because he doesn't know what challenges they're facing. At a higher level, however, it's clear to him that collaborating between the major health systems has been helpful, as well as the fact that health systems like Sanford, for example, have patient information on hand.

"The more granular you get, it paralyzes things," he added, likely referring to botched attempts in other states to implement federal guidelines. "We don't want people standing outside for half the day."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Meet the other American who was impeached and tried after leaving office

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • MSNBC's Rachel Maddow says McConnell 'caved' on his filibuster demand during her Schumer interview

    In an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on Monday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said his caucus won't allow Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to dictate the agenda in the Democratic-led 50-50 Senate or demand an end to the legislative filibuster as a precondition for a power-sharing pact. "We've told McConnell no on the organizing resolution, and that's that. So there's no negotiations on that," Schumer said, suggesting he had a secret plan. "There are ways to deal with him."Maddow included an update when she broadcast the interview Monday night. "While we were airing that right now, and you were watching it, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell just put out a statement that he is folding on this" and willl "agree to go forward with what Sen. Schumer told him he must," she said. "Sen. Mitch McConnell has caved and Sen. Schumer has won that fight. That was quick. Let's see what else we can do."> No sooner has the portion of Rachel Maddow's interview with Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer aired than Mitch McConnell has put out a statement that he is folding, ending the stand-off. pic.twitter.com/9qR1jpKXkf> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021McConnell said he would allow the Senate to move forward because two Democrats had reiterated their opposition to ending the filibuster, effectively taking that option off the table. Maddow asked Schumer about that, too, and he didn't answer directly."The caucus is united with the belief that I have: We must get big, strong, bold things done," Schumer said. The Democratic caucus is also "totally united" that "we will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do," and "we have tools that we can use," notably the budget reconciliation process," he added. "We will come together as a caucus and figure it out."> "We will not let Mitch McConnell dictate to us what we will do and not do." Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier in his interview with Rachel Maddow, talking about the filibuster specifically, and getting things done. pic.twitter.com/xOAKWfe2Fu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021Schumer also suggested he is not interested in playing cat-and-mouse with McConnell's Republicans again. Watch below. > "We will not repeat that mistake." Senate Majority Leader Schumer cites Obama era lessons in prioritizing legislation over bad faith Republican 'bipartisanship.' pic.twitter.com/gpc1kBP45w> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 26, 2021More stories from theweek.com Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed Chuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personal Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

  • US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot

    A federal judge on Sunday blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell for the District of Columbia set aside an order by a judge in Tennessee concerning the release of Eric Munchel of Nashville. After testimony at a detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley for the Middle District of Tennessee determined Friday that Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public.

  • Trump opens Florida office to push his former administration's agenda

    Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former U.S. president and seek to further his administration's agenda. "The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism," a statement said. The announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Biden administration looks to 'speed up' effort to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill

    President Biden's administration is hoping to "speed up" efforts to get Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing Monday said the Treasury Department is "taking steps to resume efforts" to put Tubman on the $20 bill, a plan that was originally announced under former President Barack Obama, and is "exploring ways to speed up that effort."Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously announced in 2019 that the planned $20 bill redesign with Tubman replacing former President Andrew Jackson on the front had been delayed until 2028. At the time, Mnuchin said he would focus on a security feature redesign."The primary reason we've looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues," Mnuchin said. "Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028."The original plan was for the Tubman redesign to be unveiled in time for the 19th Amendment's 100th anniversary in 2020, The New York Times notes. Former President Donald Trump dismissed the efforts to put Tubman on the $20 bill as "pure political correctness" during his 2016 campaign. In Monday's briefing, Psaki said that it's "important" for U.S. currency to "reflect the history and diversity of our country," adding that "Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that." > NEW: White House says Treasury Dept. is "taking steps to resume efforts" to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.> > Press Sec. Psaki says the Biden admin. is "exploring ways to speed up that effort." pic.twitter.com/z7Jw5CqXP0> > -- MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 25, 2021More stories from theweek.com Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed Chuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personal Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

  • Editorial: Is Gov. Newsom 'following the science' on COVID reopening, or following the politics?

    Gov. Newsom needs to do a better job communicating California's statewide COVID restrictions with the public, and with other state officials.

  • Former VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

    A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans’ hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient that he misdiagnosed.

  • UN group says Sri Lanka virus cremation rule violates rights

    A group of U.N experts has criticized Sri Lanka's requirement that those who die of COVID-19 be cremated, even it goes against a family's religious beliefs, and warned that decisions based on “discrimination and aggressive nationalism” could incite hatred and violence. The experts, who are part of the Special Procedures of the U.N Human Rights Council, said in a statement Monday that rule amounts to a human rights violation. “We deplore the implementation of such public health decisions based on discrimination, aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism amounting to persecution of Muslims and other minorities in the country,” the experts said.

  • U.S. approves all deals involving Yemen's Houthis for one month

    The United States on Monday approved all transactions involving Yemen's Houthi movement for the next month as Washington reviews a Trump administration designation of the Iran-aligned group as a foreign terrorist organization. The move appeared designed to allay fears of companies and banks involved in commercial trade to Yemen, which relies almost solely on imports. The Treasury Department in a Frequently Asked Question specifically stated that foreign banks will not be exposed to sanctions "if they knowingly conduct or facilitate a transaction" for the Houthis.

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico.The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed."In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing.More stories from theweek.com Democrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed Chuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personal Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing

  • Samsung scion Lee won't appeal prison sentence for bribery

    Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong and prosecutors have decided not to appeal a court ruling that convicted him for bribing South Korea’s former president for business favors, confirming a prison term of two and a half years for the country’s most influential corporate leader, according to lawyers and court officials on Monday. The deal helped strengthen Lee’s control over Samsung’s corporate empire. The bribery allegation involving Lee was a key crime in the 2016 corruption scandal that ousted Park Geun-hye from the presidency and sent her to prison.

  • EU states no longer recognise Guaido as Venezuela's interim president

    Venezuela's Juan Guaido is a "privileged interlocutor" but no longer considered interim president, European Union states said in a statement on Monday, sticking by their decision to downgrade his status. The EU's 27 states had said on Jan. 6 they could no longer legally recognise Guaido as after he lost his position as head of parliament following legislative elections in Venezuela in December, despite the EU not recognising that vote. Following the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in 2018, Guaido, as head of parliament, became interim president.

  • Sean Spicer has application to White House Correspondents’ Association cancelled

    Newsmax said it already had enough correspondents at White House

  • Guatemalan families think massacre victims were migrants

    Relatives of migrants from Guatemala said Monday they believe that 13 of the 19 charred corpses found in a northern Mexico border state could be their loved ones and the country's Foreign Ministry said it was collecting DNA samples from a dozen relatives to see if there was a match with any of the bodies. If true, the killings would revive memories of the 2010 massacre of 72 migrants in the same gang-ridden state of Tamaulipas. Ramiro Coronado told The Associated Press by telephone that he had a relative among a group of 13 migrants who left the province of San Marcos and were travelling together before family members lost contact with them on Thursday.

  • Boycott 'wildcat' Scottish independence vote, says Scottish Conservative leader

    Backers of the union of the United Kingdom's four nations should boycott any "wildcat" independence referendum for Scotland, the leader of the Scottish Conservative Party said on Monday, after the nation's first minister pressed ahead with plans for a vote. Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Sunday she was hoping a strong performance by her Scottish National Party (SNP) in an election in May would give her the mandate to hold a second referendum. To get a legal referendum, any such vote must be approved by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has ruled out doing so.

  • Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to head to Fox News

    Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spent her time as the president's mouthpiece spinning his words, attacking his enemies, and attempting to undermine the credibility of reporters who questioned his actions. Now, with her days at the White House behind her, Ms McEnany will step into a new role where she can once again use the skill set she cultivated during her time with the president; she'll be joining Fox News. Government watchdog organisation CREW obtained a financial disclosure report that showed Ms McEnany and Fox News entered into an employment agreement on 1 January.

  • China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

    Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China. As the ruling Communist Party faces growing questioning about China's vaccines and renewed criticism of its early COVID-19 response, it is hitting back by encouraging conspiracy theories that some experts say could cause harm.

  • Israel extradites sex-crime suspect Leifer to Australia

    A former Australian school principal accused of sexually assaulting students was extradited to Australia on Monday under an order from Israel's Supreme Court, her lawyer said. Malka Leifer had fought her return to Australia, including with a submission of mental illness, and the case has been in Israeli courts since 2014. Leifer, who was principal of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in Melbourne, has denied the allegations against her.

  • Millions of Covid vaccines missing under Trump

    Biden officials struggle to understand why doses have not been administered, says report, as president promises to ramp-up vaccination rate

  • Church and bagels to go: Biden's first White House Sunday

    President Joe Biden attended a church service in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood and stopped for bagels at a hot pink shop named "Call Your Mother" on his first Sunday in office. Biden waved at a crowd of cheering supporters near the shop, while his son Hunter waited at the takeout window before returning with a bag of bagels and some beverages. Andrew Dana, 35, one of the shop's owners, said the Bidens' visit came as a surprise.