Dalai Lama regrets asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

The Dalai Lama's office said he "regrets the incident"

The Dalai Lama has apologised after footage appeared to show him asking a boy if he wanted to suck the Tibetan spiritual leader's tongue.

His office said he wanted to apologise to the child and his family "for the hurt his words may have caused".

The video also shows the Dalai Lama kissing the child on his lips.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," his office said.

The footage has sparked widespread criticism.

According to the statement, the boy had asked the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug - this is not visible in the 23-second clip being circulated online.

It is not clear when and where the incident took place. Sticking one's tongue out can be a form of greeting in Tibet.

The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India since fleeing Tibet in 1959, following an uprising against Chinese rule there.

In 2019, the Dalai Lama's office apologised after the spiritual leader told the BBC in an interview that any future female Dalai Lama should be "attractive".

