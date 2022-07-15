Dalai Lama travels to remote Ladakh region bordering China

FILE- Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures to indicate that he is in good health during a religious talk at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India, Friday, March 18, 2022. The Dalai Lama on Friday, July 15, 2022, arrived in the remote Ladakh region bordering China where he received a rousing reception. He will stay in Ladakh for about 45 days. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
AIJAZ HUSSAIN
·3 min read

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday arrived in India's remote Ladakh region bordering China where he received a rousing reception.

Thousands of people lined both sides of the road outside the airport in the cold desert region’s Leh town to welcome the Dalai Lama, who is touring outside his base in the northern Indian city of Dharmsala for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. He will stay in Ladakh for about 45 days.

The Dalai Lama has made Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles.

Officials said at least 20,000 people gathered all along the road to the Dalai Lama's summer palace, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the airport. The ride took the spiritual leader about 90 minutes, since the entire stretch was filled with people jostling and some dancing in traditional attire.

They welcomed the spiritual leader by waving religious flags and Tibetan flags and showering the road with flower petals. At least 7,000 Tibetans live in Ladakh.

“Happy. Once more (I have) come (to) Ladakh,” the Dalai Lama said in tangled English as he entered his palace. “These people showing from heart this.”

The visit is also his first since India split the high-altitude region from disputed Kashmir and took direct control of it in 2019 while revoking the entire territory's semiautonomous status. A year after that change, Indian and Chinese troops came close to war in Ladakh and ever since they have been locked in a military standoff along their disputed border.

China criticized India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday earlier this month, saying New Delhi should stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China’s “internal affairs.”

India’s Foreign Ministry hit back and said: “It has been a consistent policy of our government to treat him as a guest in India and as a respected religious leader who enjoys a large following in India.”

Before his last visit in 2018, the Dalai Lama would frequently travel to Ladakh and deliver religious sermons in the region, which is famous for its Buddhist monks in mountaintop monasteries, sparsely populated and stunning landscapes and elusive snow leopards prowling rugged terrain.

China doesn’t recognize the Tibetan government-in-exile and hasn’t held any dialogue with the representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010.

China says Tibet has historically been part of its territory since the mid-13th century, and the Communist Party has governed the Himalayan region since 1951. But many Tibetans say they were effectively independent for most of their history, and that the Chinese government wants to exploit their resource-rich region while crushing their cultural identity.

The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection of Tibet’s native Buddhist culture.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Kishida Risks Political Fight With Vow to Take Up Abe’s Legacy

    (Bloomberg) -- Three days after Shinzo Abe’s murder, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed to honor his legacy by taking up a cause that had eluded the late former premier: Revising the country’s pacifist constitution. Minutes later, Kishida was explaining how hard that might be. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesWall Street Texting Habit Sticks Banks With Rare $1 Billion BillUS Inflatio

  • Biden says US to remain 'engaged' in MidEast

    President Joe Biden says he's "clear-eyed" about challenges in the Middle East, but says he sees many areas where the U.S. can help drive positive outcomes. (July 17)

  • In China's Wuhan, cholera-causing bacteria in turtles strikes nerve

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Detection in the Chinese city of Wuhan of a bacteria that caused cholera in a student and was separately found in samples from softshell turtles at a food market has struck a sensitive nerve with ordinary Chinese people, with some relating it to COVID-19. The food market where samples from softshell turtles tested positive of the pathogen capable of causing cholera has been disinfected, local authorities said late on Thursday. While no human cholera case was found among people who came in contact with the softshell turtles, the specific store selling them was ordered to shut down for three days.

  • Airbus loses bid to use French blocking law in Qatar row

    LONDON (Reuters) -A UK judge on Friday rejected an attempt by Airbus to invoke a De Gaulle-era law restricting the way it responds to foreign courts, as a high-profile dispute with Qatar Airways became mired in a growing debate over cross-border legal powers. Qatar Airways is suing France-based Airbus for $1.4 billion over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk from a design defect. Airbus acknowledges quality flaws but insists the jets are safe.

  • House authorizes training for Ukrainian pilots to use U.S. aircraft

    The House approved $100 million in funding to train Ukrainian pilots to use U.S. aircraft as part of the National Defense Authorization Act it passed 329-101 this week.

  • Why Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • The big default? The dozen countries in the danger zone

    Traditional debt crisis signs of crashing currencies, 1,000 basis point bond spreads and burned FX reserves point to a record number of developing nations now in trouble. Using 1,000 basis point bond spreads as a pain threshold, analysts calculate $400 billion of debt is in play. Argentina has by far the most at over $150 billion, while the next in line are Ecuador and Egypt with $40 billion-$45 billion.

  • China's Xi, in Xinjiang, signals no change to Uyghur policy

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on a visit this week to the Xinjiang region where his government is widely accused of oppressing predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, showed no signs of backing off policies that have come under harsh criticism from the U.S. and many European countries. Xi stressed the full and faithful implementation of his ruling Communist Party’s approach in the region, highlighting social stability and lasting security as the overarching goals, the official Xinhua News Agency said Friday.

  • 2 arrested in string of violent 7-Eleven robberies in Southern California which left 2 dead

    Authorities held a news conference Friday to announce the arrests of two suspects in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery spree in Southern California in which two people were killed and three others wounded.

  • How NHRA Is Navigating Through Some Mighty Challenging Headwinds

    Series president Glen Cromwell refuses to let a pandemic or inflation concerns cloud NHRA's bright future.

  • Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson added to the All-Star Game roster

    Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson, who's had a spectacular first half, going 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA, is rewarded with a berth on the NL All-Star roster.

  • Sri Lanka seeks way forward after president quits

    The crisis-hit island nation has a new interim leader but he may prove unacceptable to protesters.

  • Search for 3 suspects in assault on board MTA bus in Queens

    The NYPD is looking for three women in connection with what could be a racially motivated assault on board an MTA bus in Queens.

  • Here’s five ‘inflation hacks’ to earn extra cash and save

    We’re all feeling the financial pinch after inflation rates hit a 40-year high this week. Consumer blogger Andrea Woroch offers up five “inflation hacks” to afford the higher cost of living.

  • As gun violence continues to tear our country apart, the band plays on

    Religions over the centuries have had a lot to say about gun control laws.

  • Russia steps up attacks across Ukraine's north, east, south

    Russian forces fired missiles and shells at cities and towns across Ukraine on Saturday after Russia's military announced it was stepping up its onslaught against its neighbor. Ukraine reported at least 17 more civilians killed. Russia’s military campaign has been focusing on the eastern Donbas, but the new attacks hit areas in the north and south as well.

  • Joe Biden Urges Democrats To Take Manchin's Offer, Punt On Climate Spending

    The president is bowing to reality following objections to his agenda from conservative West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.

  • The tyranny of the majority | Napolitano

    In a democracy, faithless to constitutional guarantees, the majority will take whatever it wants from the minority — including liberty and property.

  • India on course to become world's fastest-growing economy, says RBI

    India's economy has remained resilient in the face of global headwinds and with inflation coming off its recent peak is expected to stay on course to become the world's fastest-growing economy, the Reserve Bank of India said on Saturday. It would widen to 2.8% if oil averages $120 per barrel but still remain "within the sustainable limit of 3%".

  • The Presbyterian Church voted to declare Israel an apartheid state. Jewish organizations are calling the move antisemitic.

    The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church voted to declare that Israel's actions against Palestinian people meets the definition of apartheid.