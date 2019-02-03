Is Dalata Hotel Group plc (ISE:DHG) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Dalata Hotel Group plc (ISE:DHG) has started paying a dividend to shareholders. It currently trades on a yield of 1.0%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Dalata Hotel Group should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does Dalata Hotel Group fit our criteria?

Dalata Hotel Group has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 7.8%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 25% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 2.0%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to €0.42. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Dalata Hotel Group as a dividend investment. Last year was the company’s first dividend payment, so it is certainly early days. The standard practice for reliable payers is to look for 10 or so years of track record.

In terms of its peers, Dalata Hotel Group produces a yield of 1.0%, which is on the low-side for Hospitality stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Dalata Hotel Group’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for DHG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for DHG’s outlook. Valuation: What is DHG worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DHG is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



