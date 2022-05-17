Dalbert 'Dale' Sanders charged with involuntary manslaughter in man's shooting death

John Q. Bashline II

Dominic Reynolds

Michael Reynolds

Dalbert Sanders

UHRICHSVILLE — A 36-year-old Uhrichsville man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Sunday's shooting death of John Q. Bashline, II.

The charge against Dalbert "Dale" Sanders, of Herrick Street includes a specification that a gun was used in the crime. The specification carries a mandatory three-year prison sentence in the event of a conviction. Prison time of one to five years is possible for a conviction on involuntary manslaughter.

More: Three in custody in connection with death of man, 37, who was shot in chest

Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer also charged Sanders with using weapons while intoxicated, reckless homicide, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. The reckless homicide charge also carries a three-year gun specification.

Sanders made an initial appearance Tuesday in the Southern District of Tuscarawas County Court in Uhrichsville. He and codefendants Michael P. Reynolds and Dominic A. Reynolds were informed of the charges against them by Judge Brad Hillyer. The defendants appeared in court by video link from the Tuscarawas County jail.

Michael Reynolds, 37, and his nephew Dominic Reynolds, 26, are both charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. Michael Reynolds lives on W. Third Street in Uhrichsville and Dominic Reynolds lives on Feed Springs Road SE in Mill Township.

Hillyer set bail for Sanders at $110,000, which may be met with cash or surety. If the defendant is able to make bail, Hillyer said, he must have no contact with the victim's family or his codefendants. He would be required to observe an 8 p.m. curfew and avoid alcohol, illegal drugs and places that serve alcohol.

Michael and Dominic Reynolds are each charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. Hillyer released them on their own recognizance, with the same conditions Sanders would have if he were able to secure his release from the Tuscarawas County jail.

Story continues

All are prohibited from having weapons. Hillyer ordered Dominic Reynolds to surrender his guns to the sheriff's office, which will hold them until the conclusion of his case. The other two defendants told Hillyer they do not have any weapons.

According to sheriff's Detective Lt. Adam Fisher, Sanders shot Bashline while they were practicing quick draws with a handgun. He said Bashline was driven in his own red Honda Fit to McKee and Eastport roads, in Mill Township, where he was found dead. The defendants then drove away from the site, behind Twin City Medical Center, in a pickup truck.

Bashline, 37, of Powhatan Point, had a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

The shooting occurred on Feed Springs Road SE in Mill Township. Campbell said the defendants described the shooting as an accident that occurred after heavy drinking.

All three codefendants are scheduled to have preliminary hearings in south court on May 25. Hillyer appointed defense attorneys to represent them.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in