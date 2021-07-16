Dale Borough homicide victim had criminal record

Jul. 16—Most of the friends or relatives inside a Dale Borough home told police they were upstairs when 51-year-old Jesus Santiago was shot dead early Wednesday, Johnstown police Chief Richard Pritchard said.

Police did not have a suspect in the case as of Thursday but city police detectives were pursuing leads and examining evidence collected from the scene that could lead to the person who pulled the trigger, he said.

Criminal past

Court records show Santiago has a criminal history dating back at least a decade.

He served 31/2 years in state prison for robbery and conspiracy in a planned heist that ended up getting a co-conspirator killed in 2012, online court records show.

Santiago and several other people originally faced manslaughter charges in the case, but a judge didn't see evidence that the Puerto Rico native was at fault for the death, which occurred after the intended robbery target opened fire inside a mobile home.

In 2017, the Johnstown man was charged with several drug charges, but he pleaded to lesser disorderly conduct charges in February 2019 and was given three months probation.

Pritchard said police are aware of Santiago's past and "his present activities" up until the point he was shot this week, although he declined to offer specifics.

As of Thursday, no charges have been filed in the Dale homicide.

Santiago was shot multiple times and died from his injuries inside the home's basement, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.

No other injuries were reported.