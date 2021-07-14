UPDATE: Dale Borough shooting an 'isolated incident,' authorities say

Jul. 14—A Dale Borough man was found dead inside a Cliff Street home early Wednesday and police are investigating the case as a homicide, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.

Jesus R. Santiago, 51, was shot several times in his basement early Wednesday and was pronounced dead there just after 3 a.m., Lees said.

Johnstown detective — who searched Santiago's home in the early morning hours — were still investigating the case as of Wednesday evening.

But authorities view the shooting as an "isolated incident," Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

"We believe this was not a random act. There's no reason the public is in any type of danger," he said.

Lees said several other people were inside the home when detectives from Johnstown Police Department and 7th Ward Ambulance were dispatched to the shooting scene but no one else was injured.

Santiago is a native of Puerto Rico who has been living in the mainland United States since 2000, Lees said.

And he has been a Johnstown resident for several years, having moved into the Dale Borough earlier in the spring, the coroner added.

Outside the home before noon Wednesday, friends and family members were packing up a faded gold Chevrolet pickup truck and leaving the residence in the hours after the shooting.

Terra Taylor, who said she was Santiago's niece, said the family was "hurt and distraught" over his death.

"It takes some serious balls to murder someone — people have no right to take someone else's life," she said.

Neugebauer said police still have questions about the case and details from the public could be vital in solving it.

"If anyone knows anything, saw anything or heard anything, we're asking them to contact Johnstown Police Department," he said.

Johnstown Police are reachable through the non-emergency line at 814 472-2100.

Check back for additional details on this developing story.