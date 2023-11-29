Dale Dennis to discuss state of education in Kansas at county historical society's meeting

Dale Dennis, who served 53 years with the Kansas Department of Education, will talk about the status of education in Kansas when the Shawnee County Historical Society has its annual meeting Sunday at Topeka Country Club, 2700 S.W. Buchanan. The public is invited.

A meal will be available for $35 beginning at noon. The program will follow.

Dale Dennis will speak at Sunday's annual meeting of the Shawnee County Historical Society.

Dennis was a teacher and principal before taking a job in 1967 with the department of education, where he retired in 2020 as deputy education commissioner. He served four times as interim commissioner of education.

The public may attend free of charge without eating.

Meals may be purchased by using PayPal to pay $35 per meal to shawneecountyhistory@gmail.com.

The public is invited to join the historical society by mailing a check for $35 to SCHS, P.O. Box 2201, Topeka, KS 66601.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: State of Kansas education to be discussed at historical group meeting