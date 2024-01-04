'Dale is irreplacable': Greensboro community gathers to honor Sgt. Nix
'Dale is irreplacable': Greensboro community gathers to honor Sgt. Nix
'Dale is irreplacable': Greensboro community gathers to honor Sgt. Nix
Score massive deals on sneakers, water bottles, blenders, vacuums and more to get 2024 started off on the right foot.
Lancia's released four elegant teasers for its coming Ypsilon CUV that debuts in February 2024. Spy shots of an early version show curious looks, though.
NASA's Europa Clipper mission is set to launch in October 2024 to study whether the icy Jupiter moon could support life. In a campaign called Message in a Bottle, NASA has invited the public to have their names added to the spacecraft alongside a poem by US Poet Laureate Ada Limón.
Nations have been coming together to set a global climate agenda for three decades, but critics say these gatherings are nothing but empty theater.
Jorge Martin breaks down how Tampa Bay's top wide receiver just might be the biggest draft-day steal at the position and possibly a league winner.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
Weverse has been billing itself as the go-to destination for K-pop fans worldwide. Here's everything to know about the growing "multiverse" for K-pop music.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Days after freeing the (fictionalized) nipple, Twitch is backtracking on its "artistic nudity" policy that allowed streamers to show illustrated, animated or sculpted renderings of breasts, butts and genitals. The announcement comes days after Twitch announced sweeping updates to its sexual content policy, which streamlined the platform's community guidelines and allowed nudity in certain contexts, such as art streams. The reversal comes after many in Twitch's art community, who have long rallied for the platform to lift restrictions on nudity in art, raised concerns over the volume of AI-generated photorealistic nudes flooding Twitch's art category since the policy was updated.
Make Christmas morning a total gas and leave a bag of this hilariously monikered cotton candy under the tree.
Drop everything now, meet me on your couch for an in-home viewing of 'The Eras Tour' concert film.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
From baking to Britney, horror to Harry, these are my selections for the best titles to leave loved ones under the tree.
X, formerly Twitter, is rolling out a new option to let users share their community posts with all followers. Users who want to broadcast a community post can check the "Also send to followers" option while posting in a community. When you post to a community, you can now also ‘share the post with your followers’.
Hello Games, the studio behind No Man's Sky, is making Light No Fire, an Earth-sized multiplayer sandbox.
Commissioned by a customer, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 57 One of One is a tribute to the Type 57 SC Atlantic that's nearly 90 years old.
It's the Alfa Romeo Brennero, despite speculation that the little SUV's name would be something else. It's due early next year, slots in below the Tonale.
A number of Tile trackers are on sale right now at Amazon -- some are up to 30 percent off.
The alleged victim of the Chiefs quarterback's brother is reportedly refusing to cooperate.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.