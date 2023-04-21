Dale sentenced in child death case

Apr. 21—OSKALOOSA — A judge earlier this month sentenced an Oskaloosa man to 30 years in prison in connection with the death of an infant.

The sentence came on April 7, following the Alford plea of Johnny Dale Jr., 24, of Oskaloosa, in January. He plead to lesser charges of child endangerment causing serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury, and neglect of a child. He had originally faced a charge of first-degree murder, which was dismissed as part of a negotiated plea deal.

An Alford plea is an acknowledgment by the defendant that the state has evidence to persuade a jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the charges, but the plea does not admit to the criminal act.

Dale received three consecutive 10 year sentences, for a total of 30 years in prison, which was the statutory maximum for the charges he had pled to. A first-degree murder conviction would have resulted in a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Authorities filed charges against dale in 2019 after police were called in June to the Mahaska Health Partnership hospital for the report of a four-month-old suffering from a brain bleed. The infant had been admitted to the emergency room of the hospital with seizure-like symptoms.

According to court documents, the child's mother had left the child in the care of Dale. When she returned to the child, she noticed injuries and strange behavior. Court records from investigators say Dale admitted to investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation that he had become frustrated with the child during the night and had been bouncing the baby on the air mattress to attempt to get the baby to sleep.

The four-month-old baby died on June 21, 2019.

