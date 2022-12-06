Dale Wyngarden: We always seem to have a short-sighted approach

Winston Churchill reminded us of the old adage that “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others that have been tried from time to time.” History has given us a handful of enlightened benevolent dictators, but the benevolence came from the individual, not from dictatorship as a great way of governing.

So here we are, living in a country where 50 different states, each with two voting senators regardless of size or population, must create alliances sufficient to pass national budgets and make laws. When California, with 39,185,000 people and an agricultural industry that produces half of America’s fruit, nut and vegetable crops, needs federal funding for irrigation projects, it needs to cut deals with two senators from Vermont, representing 645,000 people in a state where maple syrup is a major industry. Or two Iowa senators representing 3.2 million people and a whole lot of corn farmers. So our democracy has evolved into something of a "scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours" method of making policies and approving budgets.

I can’t think of any other reason for such an idiotic federal policy as requiring gasoline refiners to add 10 percent corn alcohol to gas. What other sane nation once blessed with fertile land and abundant irrigation water would squander such resources growing fuel for cars? Well perhaps Brazil, which is decimating its rain forests to grow sugar cane to make alcohol for cars. But there’s no pride in being bedfellows with other fools.

Yes, alcohol smooths out the performance of less refined gasoline, making our gas cheaper to refine and purchase. And yes, alcohol has a long history as an automotive fuel. The Model T was built to run on alcohol, which was often cheaper and more readily available than gasoline in alcohol filled a gap in gasoline availability during WWII as well. But it wasn’t until the 2005 Energy Policy Act mandated use of “renewable” energy resources that addition of ethanol skyrocketed. So once again, short-term vision and profits prevailed against long term wisdom.

Corn may be a renewable resource, but fertile soil is not. Nor are aquifers or surface waters that irrigate our crops. We are squandering these resources for cheaper gas and huge profits for corn behemoths like Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland. Maybe it’s too late anyway, and such concerns are irrelevant. I’ve told the story of traveling through western Illinois and commenting to a local on how fertile the soil looked. “Used to be soil; now it’s just dirt,” he responded. Dirt. A lifeless medium that simply holds roots while artificial irrigation and fertilizer; a byproduct of natural gas — do the growing. Perhaps we’ve so depleted soil and water that any concern for the future is wasted.

The biggest flaw of democracy is that those who seek to represent us seek voter support by promising immediate gratification. No one runs for office on a platform of voting in the best interest of our grandchildren. And we, the electorate, never balk when our elected officials serve us by cutting taxes and increasing spending. Dick Cheney said Ronald Reagan was the president that taught us “deficits don’t matter.” That characterizes almost every administration since.

Compounding a short-sighted approach to governance is an economy slowly sliding from production to consumption. Abundant cheap labor elsewhere let us transition from builders of things to buyers of things. We grow ever more reliant on products and resources half the globe away. China has an iron grip globally on mining and refining lithium. Meanwhile, thanks to obscene government subsidies, lithium battery plants sprout up in Michigan like dandelions. Russia has the world’s only uranium enrichment plant for the nuclear fuel needed for a new generation of reactors we are developing. How long will that last?

Meanwhile, engines purr with cheaper gas and corn farmers prosper watching 40 percent of the corn they grow flow into our gas tanks. And when the soil becomes lifeless, we’ll frack the land and suck up hydrocarbons to turn into fertilizer. And when rivers run dry we’ll just drill deeper wells. And all will be well. Until some day it won’t be. Without vision, the people perish, we read. When I see the ethanol message on gas pumps, I wonder who’s writing our country’s vision. And I worry.

