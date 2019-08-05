Is Dalet (EPA:DLT) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Dalet S.A. (EPA:DLT) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Dalet's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Dalet had €4.37m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, it does have €6.48m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €2.11m.

How Healthy Is Dalet's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Dalet had liabilities of €22.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €4.97m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €6.48m in cash and €22.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast €1.78m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Dalet could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Dalet has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Dalet grew its EBIT by 45% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Dalet's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Dalet may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Dalet recorded free cash flow of 43% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Dalet has net cash of €2.1m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 45% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Dalet's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Dalet, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.