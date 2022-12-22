Daleville man faces molesting, domestic battery charges

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Daleville man is charged in separate Madison County court cases with sexually abusing a child and battering a woman.

Walter Lee "Skip" Myers III, 46, was charged in August, in Madison Circuit Court 3 with three counts of child molesting, a Level 1 felony. Each charge carries up to 40 years in prison if he's convicted.

However, Myers — also listed in court documents at an Anderson address — was not arrested until Dec. 14. He is incarcerated at the Madison County Detention Center in lieu of a $35,000 cash bond.

According to court document, Myers is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child in her early teens in 2021.

Anderson police and the Indiana Department of Child Services conducted related investigations. The first assault allegedly took place in an Anderson motel.

His accuser said Myers routinely contacted her through Snapchat and Facebook Messenger. She also said that after one of the sexual encounters, he gave her vapes and cigarettes'.

Also last August, Myers was charged in Madison Circuit Court 3 with four charges that stemmed from an investigation of allegations of domestic abuse — strangulation, domestic battery, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

A woman told police that the Daleville man choked her and struck her in the head, according investigators.

Court records indicate Myers' record includes convictions for burglary, failure to return to lawful detention, false informing, maintaining a common nuisance, and three convictions for possession of meth. He also has convictions for residential entry, theft and unlawful possession of a syringe,

