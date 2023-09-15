Daleville school secretary charged with official misconduct, stealing funds

MUNCIE, Ind. — A now former secretary at Daleville High School faces five felony charges over allegations she stole school funds.

Stephanie L. Colvin, 43, of rural Muncie, resigned from her job at the school in July after she allegedly submitted a fake invoice in a bid to obtain $800.

According to an affidavit, school administrators launched an investigation after Colvin submitted a "request for reimbursement," for $800, claiming she had purchased "a pitching machine" for the school's baseball team.

The invoice, purportedly from a Yorktown business, indicated a "portable pitching mound" had been purchased.

However, employees of that business said the invoice was not valid and that the transaction had not taken place.

Daleville's athletic director, Ashley Fouch, and the school's baseball coach both said they were unaware of any such purchase. Fouch also searched the school grounds "and was not able to locate the portable pitching mound," the affidavit said.

On July 21, Colvin met with Greg Roach, superintendent of Daleville Community Schools, with Fouch and Kristen Flowers, school treasurer, also present.

According to the court document, Colvin admitted to "producing a fraudulent invoice for purchase of an $800 pitching mound" from the Yorktown firm, and also creating a "fraudulent bank statement" showing an $800 transaction.

Colvin reportedly resigned from her job at the conclusion of that meeting.

Roach then directed Flowers to conduct an audit of school accounts "to determine if there were additional fraudulent activities carried out by Colvin."

A review allegedly determined a total of $1,065.04 in funds generated by student parking passes and the selling of student locks, both overseen by Colvin, had not been deposited into school accounts.

Roach reported the allegations against Colvin to Daleville police on Aug. 13.

On Wednesday, Colvin was charged in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with official misconduct, counterfeiting, forgery, theft, attempted theft.

All five counts are Level 6 felonies, each carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Court records reflect no prior charges against the rural Muncie woman.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Daleville school secretary charged with official misconduct, theft