Daleville superintendent: Materials for solar project should arrive this week

Nov. 27—DALEVILLE — Installation of the solar field near Daleville Elementary School, is expected to reach completion within the next four to six weeks.

Greg Roach, superintendent of Daleville Community Schools said Monday that the project should stick to the above timeline provided materials and weather conditions cooperate.

Daleville's school board signed recently a contract with Fredericks, Inc., a contractor based in Pendleton slated to install the solar field.

The estimated price came out to be $364,000, which was higher than expected.

The board voted to expand the spending limit from $350,000 to $425,000.

Roach attributed the high costs to increasing material costs and the size of the project. He said contractors want to make a project like the one near Daleville Elementary School worth their while.

The increased spending limit, he said, allows the district wiggle room should additional costs arise. Such costs could include a new transformer should Indiana Michigan Power Company deem it necessary.

