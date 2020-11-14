    Advertisement

    Dalio Says Governments Will Kill Bitcoin. Is He Right?

    Nathaniel Whittemore

    In an otherwise extremely bullish week, famed investor Ray Dalio reiterated his skepticism of bitcoin and digital assets.

    Ray Dalio FUD:

    On this edition of the weekly recap, NLW looks at bitcoin’s surge past $16,000. Additionally, he explores some recent FUD from Ray Dalio, which NLW argues seems strangely locked in years-old narratives. 

    This week on The Breakdown:

