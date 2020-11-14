Dalio Says Governments Will Kill Bitcoin. Is He Right?

In an otherwise extremely bullish week, famed investor Ray Dalio reiterated his skepticism of bitcoin and digital assets.
Ray Dalio FUD:
On this edition of the weekly recap, NLW looks at bitcoin’s surge past $16,000. Additionally, he explores some recent FUD from Ray Dalio, which NLW argues seems strangely locked in years-old narratives.
This week on The Breakdown:
Monday | The Biggest Macro Event Since March
Tuesday | Legendary Investor Stan Druckenmiller Turns Bitcoin Bull
Wednesday | Discovering Bitcoin Through the #EndSARS Movement, Feat. Yele Bademosi & Akin Sawyerr
Thursday | Meet the $10B Asset Manager With a 10,000 BTC Treasury, feat. NYDIG’s Robby Gutmann
