Dallas 13-year-old killed by 15-year-old, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.
It happened Sunday morning on Harlandale Avenue in East Oak Cliff, near East Illinois Avenue and South Delaney Drive.
Investigators said a 15-year-old was holding a gun and accidentally shot the 13-year-old victim.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The suspect was taken to Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and charged with criminally negligent homicide.