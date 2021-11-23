Dallas 19-year-old fatally shot in $500 ‘deal,’ then suspects rummage his car: warrant

Rashaud Holmes of Dallas was given $500 to complete a “deal” on the night of Oct. 27 in Mesquite, witnesses told police.

The Dallas teen stated, “I have to make this (expletive) look good,” according to warrants.

Minutes later, the 19-year-old Holmes met a car in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite and opened fire on the driver, who was found to have three bags of marijuana and multiple $20 bills inside his car, police said.

Three of Holmes’ acquaintances then pushed the car down the street before rummaging the vehicle, and leaving the driver — later identified as Daniel Mathis — dead, according to warrants obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram late Monday.

Holmes was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Mathis, 19, of Dallas.

His alleged accomplices also have been arrested and face capital murder charges. They include 19-year-old Timothy Johnson of Seagoville and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, of Duncanville.

Another suspect, Donterious Lockhart, 18, of Mesquite, was arrested in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court in Fort Worth by Mesquite and Fort Worth police just days after the fatal shooting. He was taken into custody without incident.

The warrants provided these additional details in the fatal shooting:

Home surveillance video showed a green Toyota Camry driven by Mathis driving slowly on Cantura Drive in Mesquite before it stopped on the street.

Detectives later determined that Mayberry was in the car with Mathis.

A short time later, people walked up to Mathis’ car, one of them approaching the driver’s side. The car accelerated forward, hitting a parked car on the street.

Gunfire erupted and the video showed four people entering the car several times and grabbing items. They then fled the scene.

When they arrived, Mesquite police found the Toyota Camry parked in the middle of the street with the body of a man lying on the ground outside of the driver door and partially under the vehicle. He was later identified as Daniel Mathis.

Through the investigation, Mesquite authorities found fingerprints in Mathis’ car that matched those of Johnson and Lockhart.

After they were arrested, Lockhart and Johnson admitted to detectives that they helped push Mathis’ car and later rummaged through it.

When asked about the weapon used in the fatal shooting, Lockhart told Mesquite police that the handgun had been taken by Denton police after they had stopped Mayberry and Holmes.

Denton police stopped Holmes and Mayberry early on the morning of Oct. 28, just hours after the Mesquite killing. Holmes told Denton police the gun belonged to him, and he was later released.

Mesquite police retrieved the weapon from Denton police, tested it and confirmed that the handgun matched the shell casings found at the scene where Mathis was killed.