A Dallas bar is supporting Ukraine…with "F--k Putin" shots

Lee Daugherty, the owner of Alexandre’s in Oak Lawn, wanted to show his support for the Ukranian people. So he did what any good barkeep might: He concocted a shot in the colors of the Ukranian flag and dubbed it the "F--k Putin."

Yes, but: While the original shot looked good in pictures, it didn’t taste great. So he asked his mixologist, Eddie Hernandez, to put together something with the same color scheme, but also delicious.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The bartender didn’t disappoint. The new and improved F--k Putin is a mix of Ukrainian vodka, peach schnapps, blue Curacao and mango nectar.

As soon as images hit social media, Daugherty started getting requests for his new drink.

Zoom out: Alexandre’s isn’t the only bar showing support for Ukraine. Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, told FOX4 that restaurants and bars across the state immediately looked for ways to help. The Russian House in Downtown Austin is even changing its name.

"These restaurant owners want to do something. They feel very empowered," Knight said.

What they’re saying: "While we understand pulling a bottle off the wall or serving shots won’t end this war, small acts of solidarity can create a more unified community response," Daugherty tells Axios.

"We wanted to do what Alexandre’s does best: create a cocktail and toast to a quick and peaceful end to this conflict."

What's next: Daugherty says he'll donate profits from the drink to a Ukrainian humanitarian cause, he just doesn't know which one yet.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.