Dallas-based Sandoitchi returning to OKC for another pop-up. What we know

Popular Dallas-based pop-up Sandoitchi is returning to Oklahoma City in December for a takeover of Bungalow23 in the Uptown 23rd District.

The pop-up has traveled to Oklahoma City multiple times over the last several years, typically selling out. Past pop-ups have included stints partnering with 84 Hospitality, Elemental Coffee and Ma Der Lao Kitchen.

When will Sandoitchi be back in Oklahoma City?

Sandoitchi will takeover Bungalow23, 727 NW 23 St., for three weeks. Preorders begin online at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 with service running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5-9, Dec. 12-16 and Dec. 19-23, or until sellout.

The menu for the Oklahoma City popup has not been released yet, but Sandoitchi said online that it will include "beloved sando favorites and new exclusive OKC offerings."

Sandoitchi strawberry banana Chantilly cream and egg salad sandos are pictured.

What is Sandoitchi?

Sandoitchi is a Japanese-inspired pop-up most well known for its sandos — Japanese milk bread filled with anything from Chantilly cream and fruit, chicken or pork katsu, egg salad or even wagyu and shaved black truffles or caviar.

The pop-up began during the pandemic and has grown in popularity, traveling to cities across the country for weeks-long stays. There also is a permanent store in Dallas.

Visit https://www.instagram.com/sando.itchi/ for more information or for the link to preorder.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When and where you can get Sandoitchi again in Oklahoma City