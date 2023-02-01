Dallas coated in dangerous ice from freezing rain
Storm chaser Reed Timmer reports dangerous icy roads and highways in Dallas, Texas, that formed from freezing rain on Feb. 1.
An estimated 50 million Americans across 30 states are on alert as a dangerous ice storm sweeps the country.
People in Denton, Texas are walking to work and stores after repeat rounds of freezing rain left roads coated in ice.
The 28-year-old actor, who is best known for his roles in K-dramas such as “Twenty-Five Twenty-One,” “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo” and “Start-Up,” recently completed filming for his latest project, Disney Plus' "Vigilante." Currently, all able-bodied South Korean men must enlist for two years of military service by the age of 28.
A severe ice storm continues to sweep across parts of the South, causing chaos on roads that has been blamed for at least three deaths, along with flight cancellations and widespread power outages.
House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., outlined what he plans to discuss with the National Archives Tuesday during a closed deposition.
The tennis all-star is joined by Brian Cox, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike, Alex Morgan, Tony Romo and Canelo Álvarez for Michelob Ultra’s golf-themed commercial for Super Bowl 2023
Cassey Ho, founder of the popular fitness brand Blogilates, recently took to social media to accuse Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein of stealing one of her skirt designs. In an Instagram post, the 36-year-old fitness entrepreneur expressed frustration and anger after discovering that the global brand had allegedly plagiarized the design for her Pirouette Skort. “Is this some twisted rite of fashion designer passage?” Ho wrote.
"I guess God wanted me to live," Flavor Flav said as he discussed the peak of his drug addiction, during which he spent between $2,400 and $2,600 a day on his habit for six years
(Bloomberg) -- The sharpest rally in Indian stocks in more than four months, spurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s budget boost, lasted only for a few hours, as risks around Adani Group companies resurfaced to roil investor sentiment.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowPut
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meet on Wednesday to discuss the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling, a first test of how the two leaders will work together, or not, in a divided Washington. The Democratic president and Republicans, who won control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November's elections, are locked in a standoff over raising the federal government's borrowing cap. Biden will ask McCarthy to release a specific budget plan and to commit to supporting the nation's debt obligations, according to a White House memo seen by Reuters.
Leslie Grace had reportedly finished filming her starring role in the HBO Max film when Warner Bros. pulled the project last August
Last month, Alyssa Milano tweeted about Britney Spears, which the pop star did not find flattering. On her Instagram story, Spears ripped Milano for "bullying."
Tiger Global believes India is likely to produce the highest equity returns globally in the future, its partner Scott Shleifer said on an investor call Tuesday, projecting high confidence in the key overseas nation even as he admitted that the world's second largest internet has delivered below average returns for the investor giant historically and the local startup ecosystem is grappling with governance and unit economics challenges. "We think it will be the best place to invest," said Shleifer of India at his rare appearance. Tiger Global is one of the most prolific investors in India and is a backer of over a third of all unicorn startups in the country.
The former Boise State star landed a new job the day after the Dallas Cowboys announced his exit.
Erstwhile Batgirl star Leslie Grace recently said she hopes the film will live on in “comic folklore,” but the legacy of the film extends beyond disappointed superhero fans. The cancellation of a nearly-completed film by new Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav was (to borrow a phrase from another Batgirl star, Brendan Fraser) the canary in the coal mine for a new era, in which projects are scrapped after being wrapped or disappeared from platforms entirely. It’s an ominous state of affairs
"Drench myself in coconut oil before puppy yoga: noted."
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative report on notorious markets for counterfeit and pirated goods found that China continued to lead the world in goods seized by CBP.
More than 2,150 flights have been cancelled, with Dallas and Austin airports being the most impacted.
C/2022 E3 (ZTF) hasn't been this close to Earth in 50,000 years since the last ice age and prior to the extinction of the Neanderthals.
Chinese police have prevented a woman from returning to her home in Florida in an effort to compel her husband to return to China, she wrote in a letter he made public. The case appears to be the latest example of Chinese authorities placing an “exit ban” on a person’s relatives to pressure them to return. In an appeal to authorities, Fang Xie, 51, wrote that the police have told her that she is “innocent” but that she cannot leave until her husband, a former bookseller who left China after his store was shut down for political reasons, gives himself up.