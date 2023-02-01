Dallas coated in dangerous ice from freezing rain

TechCrunch

Tiger Global believes India is likely to produce the highest equity returns globally in the future, its partner Scott Shleifer said on an investor call Tuesday, projecting high confidence in the key overseas nation even as he admitted that the world's second largest internet has delivered below average returns for the investor giant historically and the local startup ecosystem is grappling with governance and unit economics challenges. "We think it will be the best place to invest," said Shleifer of India at his rare appearance. Tiger Global is one of the most prolific investors in India and is a backer of over a third of all unicorn startups in the country.