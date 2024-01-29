Dallas County killers ordered to pay $30 million to victim's children

James Phelps and Tim Norton, who are servicing life sentences for the murder of Cassidy Rainwater, right, must also pay $30 million to the victim's children.

Court records indicate that a default judgement of $30 million has been awarded to the children of Cassidy Rainwater, the victim of a Dallas County murder that garnered national attention due to its brutal and bizarre circumstances.

The young plaintiffs received an interlocutory default judgement on Jan. 25 by Missouri 30th Judicial Circuit Judge Mike Hendrickson, who assessed the evidence in determining damages in the wrongful death case against James Phelps and Timothy Norton, who are serving life sentences for the crime.

Rainwater's children, represented by Springfield attorney Amanda Johnson, waived their right to a jury trial. Phelps and Norton didn't respond to the lawsuit, effectively waiving their right to a jury.

Phelps and Norton were arrested back in September of 2021 after authorities say they obtained photos of Rainwater, 33, in a cage on Phelps’ property. Those photos, as well as photos of Rainwater strung up on a gantry crane being dismembered and eviscerated, were sent in an anonymous tip to the FBI, according to court documents.

When investigators searched Phelps’ property, court documents say they found Rainwater’s remains in a deep freezer in packages labeled 7-24, the last day Rainwater is believed to be alive. Phelps’ home was later burned to the ground after his arrest. Investigators determined it to be arson.

Murder charges filed, gruesome details released in Cassidy Rainwater case

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Oct. 2023, months after the the men were criminally sentenced.

The lawsuit filed by Donelan Law states that "Cassidy Rainwater suffered excruciating physical injuries and emotional distress between the time of the initial injury at the hands of Defendant Norton and until the time of her eventual death. Plaintiffs are entitled to recover fair and reasonable damages for such time of suffering. As a direct and proximate result of the aforementioned acts, the Plaintiffs have suffered the loss of services, consortium, companionship, comfort, instruction, guidance, counsel, training and support by reason of the death. They also suffered pecuniary losses all by reason of the death, in an amount in excess of $25,000."

It's an unlikely that Rainwater's children will receive anywhere near the $30 million as neither Phelps nor Norton appear to have any significant assets, but the recent judgement is requirement for in the application for an award from a tort victim compensation fund. The fund caps at $300,000.

If Phelps and Norton were able to garner any assets during their time in prison, it would be subject to garnishment. Any future recovery for Rainwater's children before the reach the age of 18 will be placed in a conservatorship, annuity, or restricted accounted, according to Missouri law.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Cassidy Rainwater's killers ordered to pay $30 million to her children