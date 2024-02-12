Dallas County News, Perry Chief win 12 awards in 2024 Iowa Newspaper Association contest

The Dallas County News and Perry Chief won 12 awards at the 2024 Iowa Newspaper Association contest honoring the best work of newspapers across the state.

The Dallas County News and Perry Chief walked away from the INA banquet on Thursday, Feb. 8 with five first-place awards, five second-place awards and two third-place awards for video, photography and writing in its size class for weeklies.

Here's the results:

Best video

First place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief Subject: Bike Ride to Rippey celebrates 46 years



Best slideshow

First place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News Subject: Scenes from the Dallas County Fair Judge's comments: Good variety of photos that help capture the fun and excitement of the fair. Some really well-timed images.

Second place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief Subject: Perry celebrates 'The Roaring 20's' with outdoor grand march Judge's comments: Photographer clearly recognizes the importance of this event not just to those attending, but also to the community. Making sure to identify those in non-group photos demonstrates some time and attention went into creating this slideshow.



Third place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News Subject: Adel's Sweet Corn Festival returns for 44th year



Best sports feature photo (weekly)

Second place: Sean Cordy, Dallas County News Subject: ADM players celebrate after a Class 4A regional final softball game against DCG Judge's comments: Nice bunch of happy faces in a feel good photo.



ADM players celebrate after a Class 4A regional final softball game against DCG on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Dallas Center. ADM won, 3-1.

Best news feature photo (weekly)

First place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief Subject: Bristtol Morman, 4, and Huntter Morman, 8, of Perry, have fun on one of the carnival rides at the Dallas County Fair. Judge's comments: Amazing shot that shows lots of summer fun and personality.



Bristtol Morman, 4, and Huntter Morman, 8, of Perry, have fun on one of the carnival rides at the Dallas County Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Adel.

Second place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News Subject: Zack Nichols, 4, of Adel, reacts while feeding the parakeets in the Pretty Birds exhibit at the Dallas County Fair. Judge's comments: Great photo with tons of personality.



Zack Nichols, 4, of Adel, reacts while feeding the parakeets in the Pretty Birds exhibit at the Dallas County Fair on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Adel.

Best photo story (weekly)

First place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief Subject: Fun at the fair Judge's comments: Awesome expressions and a great variety of photos from all over the event. It's also really hard to get names in some of those situations, so bonus points for that.



Audrey Juergens, Laila Pedicini and Ava Odegaard, all members of Silver Spurs, share a laugh during the poultry show at the Dallas County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Adel.

Second place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News Subject: Fun at the Dallas County Fair Judge's comments: Some really strong photos and it made the event look like something I missed out on. The feature photo is just happiness personified.



Audreigh Eivins, 9, of Adel, has fun in the Foam Zone at the Dallas County Fair on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Adel.

Third place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News Subject: Cooking up Iowa's sweet signature veggie Judge's comments: Kids and sweet corn is kind of like shooting fish in a barrel, but there are some super fun shots and a good variety.



From left, Casen Neppl, Elin Deardorff, Lane Suckow and Quinn Brose help shuck corn on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, ahead of Adel's Sweet Corn Festival.

Best news story (weekly)

First place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief Subject: Perry schools in 'constant sadness' after 3 fatal car crashes in a month Judge's comments: I thought this was clearly the best entry in a competitive field. A community facing such tragedies as Perry did provide many compelling stories. The article set the right tone for a community in mourning.



Best news feature story (weekly)

Second place: Sean Cordy, Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief Subject: Community looking for answers after football season ends early Judge's comments: Why did the Perry Community School District suspend its varsity high school football team for the rest of the season, weeks after the team broke a five-year losing streak? Good job explaining the issue and providing context (why this is unusual for Perry because of its size) up high, before the jump.



