Dallas County News, Perry Chief win 12 awards in 2024 Iowa Newspaper Association contest
The Dallas County News and Perry Chief won 12 awards at the 2024 Iowa Newspaper Association contest honoring the best work of newspapers across the state.
The Dallas County News and Perry Chief walked away from the INA banquet on Thursday, Feb. 8 with five first-place awards, five second-place awards and two third-place awards for video, photography and writing in its size class for weeklies.
Here's the results:
Best video
First place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief
Best slideshow
First place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News
Subject: Scenes from the Dallas County Fair
Judge's comments: Good variety of photos that help capture the fun and excitement of the fair. Some really well-timed images.
Second place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief
Subject: Perry celebrates 'The Roaring 20's' with outdoor grand march
Judge's comments: Photographer clearly recognizes the importance of this event not just to those attending, but also to the community. Making sure to identify those in non-group photos demonstrates some time and attention went into creating this slideshow.
Third place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News
Best sports feature photo (weekly)
Second place: Sean Cordy, Dallas County News
Subject: ADM players celebrate after a Class 4A regional final softball game against DCG
Judge's comments: Nice bunch of happy faces in a feel good photo.
Best news feature photo (weekly)
First place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief
Subject: Bristtol Morman, 4, and Huntter Morman, 8, of Perry, have fun on one of the carnival rides at the Dallas County Fair.
Judge's comments: Amazing shot that shows lots of summer fun and personality.
Second place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News
Subject: Zack Nichols, 4, of Adel, reacts while feeding the parakeets in the Pretty Birds exhibit at the Dallas County Fair.
Judge's comments: Great photo with tons of personality.
Best photo story (weekly)
First place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief
Subject: Fun at the fair
Judge's comments: Awesome expressions and a great variety of photos from all over the event. It's also really hard to get names in some of those situations, so bonus points for that.
Second place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News
Subject: Fun at the Dallas County Fair
Judge's comments: Some really strong photos and it made the event look like something I missed out on. The feature photo is just happiness personified.
Third place: Allison Ullmann, Dallas County News
Subject: Cooking up Iowa's sweet signature veggie
Judge's comments: Kids and sweet corn is kind of like shooting fish in a barrel, but there are some super fun shots and a good variety.
Best news story (weekly)
First place: Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief
Subject: Perry schools in 'constant sadness' after 3 fatal car crashes in a month
Judge's comments: I thought this was clearly the best entry in a competitive field. A community facing such tragedies as Perry did provide many compelling stories. The article set the right tone for a community in mourning.
Best news feature story (weekly)
Second place: Sean Cordy, Allison Ullmann, Perry Chief
Subject: Community looking for answers after football season ends early
Judge's comments: Why did the Perry Community School District suspend its varsity high school football team for the rest of the season, weeks after the team broke a five-year losing streak? Good job explaining the issue and providing context (why this is unusual for Perry because of its size) up high, before the jump.
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Dallas County News, Perry Chief win 12 awards in 2024 INA contest