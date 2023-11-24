Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland makes NFL history against Washington Commanders

DaRon Bland intercepted a Sam Howell pass and returned it 63 yards for his fifth touchdown this season to set an NFL record in Dallas’ win over Washington on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

The record was previously held by the Philadelphia Eagles’ Eric Allen, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Jim Kearney and the Houston Oilers’ Ken Houston.

When Trevon Diggs was lost for the season with a knee injury earlier in the year, Bland was one of the players who was forced to step up in the All-Pro’s absence. Bland has made NFL history and help soothe the impact of losing one of the Cowboys’ best defenders.

“You know, that was one of my biggest things, just show the kids back home like you could do it, whatever it is you put your mind to what to do it,” said Bland.

Bland is a California native who started his collegiate career at Sacramento State before transferring to Fresno State in his final season. Bland was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and spoke about what this record meant considering his journey.

Bland, who beat three Commanders players to get into the end zone, admitted he was a little nervous that he wouldn’t score.

“You know, a little bit, but you know, got to get in the end zone, I wasn’t gonna be denied,” said Bland.

He did it!! #Cowboys CB Daron Bland with his FIFTH pick-six of the season, a new NFL record.



Wow. Just wow.pic.twitter.com/mhEUkD3P4l — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2023

Running back Tony Pollard talked about seeing Bland make history.

“He’s different, that’s the only way I can explain it. Five touchdowns on defense, that’s crazy, what he’s doing is unheard of,” said Pollard.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he overhead Micah Parsons talking to Bland after the touchdown.

“I saw Micah grab him and look him in the eye and just said, ‘Boy, you were under a spell, you were going in, no matter what,’ ” Jones said,

The Cowboys sideline erupted when Bland scored and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn celebrated in the coaches’ booth after the touchdown.

“That was NFL history in there,” Jones said. “I’ll tell you this, I’ve never seen a group of young, older men and coaches any more excited to be a part of something like that record that [DaRon Bland] had than the genuine cheering and seeing them congratulating and enjoying it with him. It meant something to everybody in that room, and of course, he’s just Mr. Humble.”

“This is surreal and unbelievably exciting,” said Jones “to see this group reach this level of enthusiasm.”

Bland’s touchdown was the exclamation point on the Cowboys 45-10 victory.

His teammates picked him up and put in a Salvation Army Kettle after the touchdown to celebrate and continued the celebration in the locker room following the game.

“It means everything, My family’s here. So it’s good to break the record in front of them,” said Bland.

Bland’s five touchdowns are more than every Cowboys skill player except wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

This was the second week in a row that Bland has returned an interception for a touchdown and Dak Prescott said after Thursday’s game that he knew Bland wasn’t satisfied with the NFL record.

“Just proud of him and I can promise you he’s not satisfied with the five, with the touchdowns and interceptions he’s got now,” quarterback Dak Prescott said, “He’s a hell of a competitor and he’s going to extend this thing one way or another.”