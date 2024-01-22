Dallas Cowboys meltdown drama continues to ensue among players and family members

There is no drama like Dallas Cowboys drama.

And one week after the home team was unceremoniously ushered out of the playoffs and on the same weekend that the Detroit Lions made the NFC title game, making the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders the only NFC franchises to have not reached a conference title game since Dallas last won a Super Bowl title in 1995, the drama got intense and personal.

It began after the 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers, a setback that owner Jerry Jones unconscionable and the most painful playoff loss of his tenure, ushering in three days of uncertainty before the owner decided to keep Mike McCarthy as head coach.

Since then comments critical of quarterback Dak Prescott from receiver CeeDee Lamb’s mom on Facebook hit the internet.

: CeeDee Lamb’s mother goes in on #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Facebook… saying “DAK ISNT IT” along with saying that her son deserves better.



“They need to get rid of his ass.. It’s guys on that team that want a RING! They work too hard.. he don’t want to win a… pic.twitter.com/ghrup7EE2T — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 20, 2024

Leta Ramirez’s first post was, “Dak isn’t it!!!”.

She then followed up in replies with even more unsavory comments.

“They need to get rid of his ***.. It’s guys on that team that want a RING! They work too hard.. he don’t want to win a RING!”

And when some replied he Lamb, who played high school football in Houston, should go to the Texans and play with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ramirez co-signed: “[Expletive], I wish he would C.J. is great.”

That was just the beginning.

Micah Parson’s brother got in on the act as well on X.

Terence Parsons Jr. criticized defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and said Prescott needs to take a team friendly deal or pack his bags.

He also said “the greatest crimes … being done (to Micah) were by his own organization in how they are using him.

It prompted Parsons, who has not talked to media or publicly since the loss to the Packers, to distance himself from his brother comments on X on Sunday.

“As you know, if I have something to say I’m not afraid to say it,” Parsons tweeted. “I love my team, my brothers on my team and the city of Dallas and I’m more committed than ever to bring a championship to the greatest fan base on earth.”

Prescott’s brother Tad Prescott even chimed in, saying he wants the Cowboys quarterback out of Dallas:

“Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get@dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings.”

Prescott nor Lamb have responded to the social media furor.

Just eight months to go until the start of the 2024 season.