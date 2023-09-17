Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks has been ruled out of game against New York Jets

The Dallas Cowboys have ruled wide receiver Brandin Cooks out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a sprained MCL in his knee.

Cooks was injured during the Cowboys season opener against the New York Giants. The injury isn’t considered to be serious.

The Cowboys obtained Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans this offseason in an attempt to add an additional playmaker who could help take pressure off Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys will rely on Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert to fill the void left by Cooks’ absence.

Cooks hasn’t suffered any major knee injuries in the past, but did miss three games last season with the Houston Texans while suffering from a calf injury.