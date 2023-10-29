Dallas Cowboys vs. LA Rams: Score updates, video highlights and more

After their bye in Week 7 of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are back on the field for Week 8 as they host the Los Angeles Rams in a rare noon start at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys (4-2) are in second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) in the NFC East. The two teams will meet next week in Philadelphia.

The Rams (3-4) are in third place in the NFC West, two games behind the division-leading San Francisco 49ers (5-2).

Come back here regularly for scoring updates, video highlights and more throughout Sunday’s contest.

Pregame reading

Clarence Hill: What to watch in the Rams-Cowboys game.

Jerry Jones’ indecision about the trade deadline

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Jerry Jones says he’s envious of Texas Rangers success

Favorable home schedule for Cowboys over next six weeks

DeMarcus Ware to be honored

Recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Marcus Ware will be added to the Cowboys Ring of Honor on Sunday.

A true legend ️



Hall of Famer @DeMarcusWare to be inducted into the #DallasCowboys Ring of Honor this Sunday



️: https://t.co/kUAS3v5H1F pic.twitter.com/OSpigAw7Rg — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 25, 2023

HOW TO WATCH IN PERSON

The Cowboys will play at home for the first time in three weeks and fans can still buy tickets from the Cowboys box office beginning at $60 and on the secondary market at $24.

STREAMING/LIVE TV OPTIONS

The game will be broadcast on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX Sports app or website.