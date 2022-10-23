Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says

The only person more excited than Jerry Jones to have Dak Prescott back in the starting lineup is the Dallas Cowboys quarterback himself.

But the Cowboys owner is beside himself with glee because of the return of Prescott against the Detroit Lions Sunday after missing the past five games with a fractured right thumb and what it means for the team’s chance to contend for the Super Bowl for the first time since their last title in 1995.

“The one that has the most do with it, it’s Dak,” Jones said when asked who was most excited to see him back in uniform before the Lions game. “But if you heard that scream around Dallas this week, that was my head in my pillow screaming with ecstasy. He looks great. He was picture perfect in practice this week.”

While the Cowboys went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush, Jones said Prescott will help bring the big play back to the Cowboys offense with his arm and his legs.

“We would like to see him go make some plays,” Jones said. “Something with his legs, get a handful of big plays. He gives us a better chance.”

And with a healthy Prescott back, Jones likes the Cowboys’ chances of truly contending for the playoffs and Super Bowl this season. He believes it’s as wide open as it has been in awhile.

“We just need to take of our business,” Jones said. “We are not looking at needing help from other clubs. Just play real good from here on out and have the record that goes with it, we will be in good shape.”

Jones reiterated that the team is good enough to contend without needing to make a trade to bolster the roster.

The only way he would consider making a move before the trade deadline if there was a game-changer available such as Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who the Cowboys signed as a free agent before the 1995 season to cement their last title.

“Is that Deion out there?” Jones asked rhetorically with a grin. “If we had a shot like that, it would be different. I don’t see that happening.”