Dallas family violence court candidate accused of domestic violence





A Dallas County judicial candidate for family violence court turned herself into jail Thursday on a family violence charge.

Elissa Wev, 35, is accused of attacking her former girlfriend in an attempt to grab the girlfriend's phone and find out if she was cheating on her.

Wev is currently campaigning to be a judge at a criminal court that deals with misdemeanor domestic violence cases.

A statement from her lawyer says that Wev learned about the investigation Wednesday and that she will "fully exercise" her rights in court.

"This is a very painful matter to have handled in the public eye for all parties involved, and I would like to proceed in a manner respectful to the voters and communities I have served," said Wev in response to the arrest.

Wev said she will continue with her judicial campaign but refused to address details of the accusations against her.

"I will not be litigating this matter in the public square," she said.

Wev's former girlfriend told police that she was attacked Dec. 7 as Wev packed to move after the two ended their long-term relationship.

The former girlfriend claims that Wev tackled her and chased her into the bathroom, where she tackled her again.

Wev allegedly pinned her former girlfriend to the ground and pressed her head against a heater. She later tried to break a glass door using a broom to get into the room where her former girlfriend was hiding.

The former girlfriend provided police with photos and videos of the incident and of her resulting injuries. She says that Wev eventually apologized to her for the attack.

"She was in shock and it took courage to file the report," wrote Dallas police detective Victor Quezada of Wev's former girlfriend.

Wev is running for her judicial seat against incumbent Etta Mullin and candidate Monique Bracey Huff. The primary election will decide the race, as all the candidates running are Democrats.