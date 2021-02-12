Dallas Fed's Kaplan: Central bank needs to be 'humble' on judging inflation

Brian Cheung
·Reporter

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Friday that the Fed needs to be “humble” in how it assesses inflation, noting that while prices may increase in the short-term, some of those changes may be temporary.

“The jury’s out on how much of this inflation pressure is going to be persistent,” Kaplan told Yahoo Finance in an exclusive interview.

Kaplan said it would not “surprise” him if the Fed saw more price pressures over the next year, pointing to price increases that could come from shortages in semiconductors, wood products, metals, and packaging products.

The Dallas Fed chief also said rising crude oil prices could also contribute to inflationary pressures, and expects oil prices globally to “firm further.”

Inflationary pressures just temporary?

But Kaplan said structural forces like technology and globalization have created downward pressure on inflation globally. Those forces could also soften the impact of further fiscal stimulus, which Kaplan said could “further strengthen” his expectation for “very strong growth” in the back end of 2021.

“We think it’s wise to be humble and say, I think we’re going to have to track how this unfolds,” Kaplan said, adding that the cyclical pressures from fiscal stimulus, for example, aren’t guaranteed to outweigh those structural changes.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers raised concerns that a $1.9 trillion stimulus package from the Biden administration could overheat the economy and “set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.”

But Kaplan said how that plays out is "not going to be as clear as it might have been 10 years ago or 20 years ago, where you'd be confident that you'd have strong growth."

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan speaks to a breakfast meeting at the Council on Foreign Relations, in New York, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan speaks to a breakfast meeting at the Council on Foreign Relations, in New York, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

For now, inflation appears to be muted.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released January data showing the core Consumer Price Index gaining just 1.4% year-over-year, well below the Fed’s 2% target on inflation. The core CPI, which strips out volatile prices of food and energy, tends to overstate the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, core personal consumption expenditures.

Fed policy

In the meantime, the Fed has committed to near-zero rates and aggressive asset purchases until the economy shows signs of “substantial further progress” towards the bank’s dual mandate goals of maximum employment and stable prices.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has specifically emphasized the labor market side of its mandate, asserting Wednesday that the Fed wants to keep policy easy for longer to pull more workers back into the labor market.

“This means that we will not tighten monetary policy solely in response to a strong labor market,” Powell said.

Kaplan has similarly advocated for keeping policy more accommodative than in the past for the sake of a stronger labor market, but notably dissented from the Fed’s September 2020 meeting. He favored more “flexibility” in having the option to raise rates after the Fed reaches its dual mandate.

“It was a debate about after we get beyond it wanting to have flexibility, if necessary, to make the adjustments we need to make sure to help wean the economy off some of these extraordinary measures,” Kaplan told Yahoo Finance.

But the Dallas Fed chief clarified that would not be anytime soon.

“We're not out of the woods yet by a long shot,” Kaplan said.

The Fed’s next policy-setting meeting is scheduled for March 16 and 17.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Latest Stories

  • HBCUs set fundraising records in a year when alumni like Kamala Harris have risen to new heights

    For America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities it has been a banner year.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks just got one step closer to reality. Here’s what to know

    Democrats are hoping to pass the coronavirus relief deal before March 14.

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol riot 'hoax' comments

    One of Michigan's highest-ranking Republicans on Wednesday stood by his false claims that it is a "hoax" to blame supporters of then-President Donald Trump for the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Russia says it would be ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russia said on Friday it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday the EU was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month.

  • Melania is ignoring impeachment and jealous over attention Jill Biden is getting, sources say

    Having left DC with low approval ratings, Ms Trump has sometimes been ‘bitter and chilly’ towards her husband, troubled that his attempts to overturn election may have tarnished her public image

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Court won't delay extradition of 2 nabbed in Ghosn's escape

    A U.S. appeals court refused Thursday to put on hold the extradition of two men wanted by Japan on accusations that they helped smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box in 2019. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an emergency petition to halt Michael and Peter Taylor's extradition to give them time to challenge a lower court ruling. The U.S. government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday, according to the Taylors' lawyers.

  • Taiwan expresses 'admiration' for Biden concern in Xi call

    Taiwan's government expressed its thanks to and "admiration" for U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday after he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of his concerns about Beijing's pressure against the island China, which claims as its own territory. Biden's government, which took office on Jan. 20, has moved to reassure democratic Taiwan that its commitment to them is "rock solid", especially after China stepped up its military activity near the island shortly after Biden's inauguration. Biden, in his call with Xi, underscored his "fundamental concerns about Beijing's coercive and unfair practices, its crackdown in Hong Kong, reported human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan", according to the White House.

  • Coronavirus: Africa's new variants are causing growing concern

    A lack of specialised testing is making it difficult to track new coronavirus mutations in Africa.

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Spokesman: Muslim youth kills Ahmadi physician in Pakistan

    A Pakistani Muslim youth shot and killed an Ahmadi homeopathic doctor at his clinic in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Thursday, the police and a spokesman for the minority group said. The attacker on Dr. Abdul Qadir, 65, was immediately caught by residents and handed over to the local police. Saleem Uddin, a spokesman for Ahmadi community, released a statement condemning the attack and saying that members of their community were being constantly targeted because of their faith.

  • Kremlin warns of EU split if hit with sanctions

    Russia has warned the European Union that it is ready to sever ties with the bloc, if it's hit with painful economic sanctions.Relations between Russia and the West have come under renewed pressure since the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sparked talk of possible new sanctions.Moscow has accused the West of hysteria over the case.Speaking in an interview that was released on Friday (February 12) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was asked directly by a reporter if the Kremlin was willing to separate from the EU.“We proceed from the fact that we're ready for that. In the event that we again see sanctions imposed in some sectors that create risks for our economy, including in the most sensitive spheres, yes. We don't want to isolate ourselves from global life, but we have to be ready for that. If you want peace then prepare for war."Pressure on Russia has intensified since last week, when German, Polish and Swedish diplomats were expelled, without the EU’s knowledge.As for Navalny, he returned to court on Friday amid tight security for a slander trial, changes he calls politically motivated.He criticized the way the judge was handling the case saying “I am very disappointed and I want to point out your behavior once again”. Navalny went on question the judge’s knowledge of the criminal code and accused him of repeating it “like a parrot”.The slander charges are punishable by up to two years in jail, although Navalny’s lawyer disputes that a custodial sentence can even be handed down because of a change in the law.It remains unclear whether the judge in the case agrees with that analysis.