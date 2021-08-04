Dallas firefighter arrested, accused of faking Covid diagnosis

David K. Li
·2 min read

A Dallas firefighter was arrested after authorities said he lied about contracting coronavirus, scored more than $12,000 in sick pay and lounged at a nearby resort during the time off.

William Jordan Carter, 38, of Rowlett, Texas, has been charged with felony theft of $12,548.86 in public funds during a scheme that ran from March 24 to April 23, according to an arrest affidavit written by Dallas police Det. Lee Allen.

Carter secured sick leave after tellings bosses on March 24 that his spouse tested positive for Covid-19, before saying a week later that his daughter had also contracted the virus, Allen wrote in his affidavit filed on Thursday.

Then two days before being scheduled to return to work, Carter told his supervisor that he also had tested positive, according to the affidavit. Dallas fire Deputy Chief Lauren Johnson then asked Carter for documentation and that's when he allegedly came clean.

"Witness Johnson asked if any of this was true and he stated, 'I guess not,' " Allen wrote. "Witness Johnson asked, 'What made you do this?' Suspect Carter stated, 'Greed, I guess.' "

The detective added: "Witness Johnson asked, 'Just so you wouldn't have to go to work?' and he said, 'Yes.'"

Police pulled Carter's bank records and found that he spent $1,348.40 April 15-18 at the Kalahari resort in nearby Round Rock, among other charges, the affidavit stated. The resort boasts of having "America's largest indoor waterpark."

Carter, who was arrested on Friday, was not listed in Dallas jail inmate records on Wednesday. The firefighter could not be immediately reached for comment at publicly listed phone numbers for him and it wasn't clear if the suspect had hired an attorney yet.

Dallas Fire Fighters Association President Jim McDade confirmed that Carter, who normally works out of Station 7, has been suspended by the department, but he declined any further comment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wildfire fighters advance against biggest US blaze amid dire warnings

    Oregon’s Bootleg fire 84% contained but parched conditions raise risk of new ignitions Firefighters from New Mexico work amidst heavy ash and dust to help contain the Bootleg fire near Silver Lake, Oregon. Photograph: Maranie Staab/Reuters Firefighters made progress battling some of the largest fires burning across the west, but dangers of flare-ups and new ignitions remain amid hot, dry conditions that will bake the parched landscape. Nine large fires have collectively burned more than 1.8m acr

  • Criminal investigation launched into Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations

    Comes after a report from the New York attorney general’s office alleged multiple instances of sexual misconduct.

  • Costco Is Selling A Massive Strawberry Cheesecake That Tastes Just Like Summer

    There’s a reason why the Costco bakery section is the first place we wheel our carts when we get inside our favorite discount store. That’s where the good stuff is, and one of the main reasons we signed up for a Costco membership. Sure, Costco’s frozen section and prepared dinners are a delight too, and […]

  • Dads are overcome with emotion when they finally meet their twin newborns: ‘What a beautiful moment’

    These dads had the sweetest reaction to meeting their twin babies for the first time.

  • 98% of emperor penguin colonies could be extinct by 2100 as ice melts -- can Endangered Species Act protection help them?

    Penguins are at risk as a warming climate affects sea ice in Antarctica. Raimund Linke/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesEmperor penguins thrive on Antarctica’s coastlines in icy conditions any human would find extreme. Yet, like Goldilocks, they have a narrow comfort zone: If there’s too much sea ice, trips to bring food from the ocean become long and arduous, and their chicks may starve. With too little sea ice, the chicks are at risk of drowning. Climate change is now putting that delicate balan

  • Report: Carmelo Anthony signs one-year deal with Lakers

    Carmelo Anthony signs one-year deal with Lakers. Rejoins Russell Westbrook and joins LeBron James.

  • Angels still hope to get 3-time MVP Trout back this season

    The Los Angeles Angels are still without Mike Trout, but manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday they still hope to get the three-time AL MVP back this season. Trout missed his 67th game since going on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain. This is only the third time he has been on the injured list in his 11 big league seasons, and this is his longest stretch of missed games.

  • Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan, rattling the Tokyo Olympic Games

    Reports from Japan's Meteorological Agency said there was no threat of a tsunami from the earthquake.

  • Colin and Casey Jost To Pen New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie For Paramount

    Coming off an Emmy nomination for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live, Colin Jost is continuing to build out his film slate and looks to have landed a big IP to give his own spin to.

  • Passenger Taped to Seat After Alleged Assaults on Flight Attendants

    A passenger was duct-taped to his seat by airline staff after he allegedly assaulted attendants on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, according to authorities.The passenger, identified by police as 22-year-old Maxwell Berry, was arrested after allegedly groping two Frontier Airlines flight attendants and punching another. Berry was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault, authorities told local media.Part of the alleged incident was caught on camera by other passengers. In this video, captured by Alfredo Rivera, a passenger is seen shouting and cursing at the crew, saying his parents are worth more than “two million goddamn dollars.” A crew member is then see duct-taping the man to his seat.In a statement to Storyful, Frontier Airlines said “a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with two flight attendants and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant,” resulting in the passenger needing to be restrained “until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived.”Frontier Airlines said it was supporting the attendants involved and that they had been placed on paid leave “in line with an event of this nature pending an investigation.”The Association of Flight Attendants criticized an earlier statement in which the airline said the crew would be “relieved of flying pending completion of an investigation.”“Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight,” the airline said. “We are supporting the needs of these team members and are working with law enforcement to fully support the prosecution of the passenger involved.”Storyful has contacted Maxwell Berry for comment. Credit: Alfredo Rivera via Storyful

  • Janelle Perez, self-styled ‘moderate Democrat,’ will run against Maria Elvira Salazar

    Six years ago, Janelle Perez moved back to Miami after working on Capitol Hill — as a GOP staffer.

  • Police officer dies after knife attack outside Pentagon

    A man with a knife attacked the officer at a bus station outside the Pentagon. Officers fired back, killing the assailant. The FBI is now investigating.

  • Selena Gomez Addresses The Good Fight 's "Tasteless" Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

    "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing," Selena Gomez shared after The Good Fight referenced her health struggles.

  • Jennifer Aniston says 'SNL' star Vanessa Bayer does the best impression of her performance in 'Friends'

    Jennifer Aniston said that she had to fight her initial instincts: "Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that."

  • San Francisco's mayor agrees to $23K fine for ethics breach

    San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday agreed to pay nearly $23,000 in a fine to the city for a series of ethics violations while in office, including asking a former governor to release her brother from prison and allowing a former head of public works embroiled in a corruption scandal to pay her car repair bill. The proposed agreement from the city’s Ethics Commission also fines Breed for failing to properly report a 2015 campaign contribution while running for reelection to the Board of Supervisors. If approved by the Ethics Commission at its next meeting on Aug. 13, the mayor will personally pay the fine, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday.

  • What legal experts say will be needed to charge Cuomo criminally

    The investigation's findings may pave the way for a criminal probe after Albany's top prosecutor said his office would "welcome any victim" to come forward.

  • Woman dumbfounded by boyfriend’s reaction to her surprise birthday gift: ‘That’s a huge red flag’

    People thought she should immediately "dump the guy."

  • Man stomped by police glad for bodycam, honest officer

    A South Carolina man whose head was stomped last week by a police officer said he is thankful for body camera footage and a second officer who immediately stepped up to say her colleague was not telling the truth. On July 26, Clarence Gailyard had been holding a stick wrapped in shiny tape, which he uses in case a dog tries to attack him when he is walking, when someone in Orangeburg called 911 and said he was carrying a gun. Orangeburg Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes ordered Gailyard to the ground.

  • Principal Speaks Out After School District Brands His Anniversary Pic with Wife 'Questionable'

    In addition to the photo controversy, Colleyville Heritage HS Principal Dr. James Whitfield believes he has been the target of several racially charged attacks

  • Idaho Falls police officer indicted in fatal shooting of man standing in yard

    Elias Aurelio Cerdas, 26, graduated from police training less than a year before the shooting.