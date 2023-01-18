Dallas firefighter arrested on child pornography charge, fire officials say
A Dallas Fire-Rescue employee was arrested Tuesday on a child pornography charge, according to a statement from the fire department.
Jesse McFall, a driver engineer for the department, was arrested by the Dallas Police Department and faces a third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography, according to the news release.
He was bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, according to records obtained by WFAA-TV.
McFall has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Dallas-Fire Rescue officials.
He has been with the fire department since October 2011.